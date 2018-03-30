It felt a little like real football as Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators stepped into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first full scrimmage of the 2018 spring practice. As a steady rain fell on the near three-hour session, the Gators tested their knowledge of the new systems thus far and figured out where they need to go from here as they prepare for the fall.

THUMBS UP

The running backs were far and away the most promising part of the offense. A steady diet of Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine, Dameon Pierce and Adarius Lemons with a splash of Iverson Clement kept the offense moving when the pass wasn’t connecting. Each back exhibited a different talent that makes the entire unit vast and versatile. Three backs (Scarlett, Pierce and Lemons) hit pay dirt with three different style touchdowns including a long break away down the sideline from Lemons. Even when the offensive line wasn’t able to hold the line of scrimmage and create holes—which was a noted problem—the RB unit was able to find their own lanes. This will be a fierce stable in the fall, something we had predicted but were able to confirm after the first scrimmage. Another thumbs up come for the defense as a whole. While the offense was able to make an upwards swing in the second half, this defense showed no mercy and came away with multiple turnovers. Some were fumbles due to the rain, some were fumbles due to slips, some were interceptions due to bobbles by the receivers and some were due to interceptions that came from precise timing and playing the pass correctly. All add up to a defense that is ready to continue their trend of being smothering, especially in the secondary.

THUMBS DOWN

The offensive line, God bless ‘em, can’t seem to find cohesiveness needed to play as a staunch front. It’s hard to tell what sort of progress is being made in practice when things are more 7-on-7, but in a full-go scrimmage their true colors were shown. The defensive ends and linebackers were able to get around with ease, the quarterbacks had little to no time in the pocket and the running backs, as stated above, had to find their own lanes. While in the second half, the offense as a whole did begin to look better and some of that had to do with the line holding a bit longer; but there is still a long way to go until fall.

FIVE TOP PERFORMERS

* Brian Edwards: The defensive back was all over the field today, providing good blanket coverage, forcing incomplete passes and playing the sidelines for quick outs. The sophomore had back-to-back tackles on Dameon Pierce that showed promise in his run defense as well. * Dameon Pierce: Despite a couple of tackles from Edwards, the early enrollee freshman took another step towards solidifying himself as a crucial part of this team today. He has the ability to bounce outside and find space but also isn’t afraid to just gut you right up the middle. His touchdown was a power run that he made look much smoother and easier than it actually was. * Shawn Davis: The sophomore safety was able to play close to the receivers and contest nearly every throw his direction. He also showed heads up skills taking an interception off a Van Jefferson bobble. * Kyle Trask: The quarterback finished 12-18 for 182 yards, three touchdowns, 1 interception as he and Franks traded off reps with the first team offense. Trask exhibited a nice zip on the ball that put it on the numbers for his receivers with a quick release to beat the rush. There’s still strides that he needs to make to gain a sense of comfortability with his receivers for those scramble plays but his grasp on the system will only help that develop. * Trevon Grimes: The Ohio State transfer was able to account for two touchdowns on the day: an 80-yard pass from Trask and a 50-yard pass from Franks. Both were great throws, but it was helped in large part by Grimes ability to break free from his defender and be a wide-open target on the sideline. That’s a quarterback’s best friend and a skill that will be hugely beneficial come fall. Honorable Mention * Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: His role on this team will be examined much more in depth in the coming weeks, but his move to nickel looks to be a difference maker for Todd Grantham’s new scheme. He is comfortable having the freedom to move, follow the receiver and drop back when needed. His natural talent is starting to blend with experience to create a remarkable product.

THIS & THAT

After every touchdown, the entire offense would meet the scorer in or near the endzone. This is becoming a more united team and it’s noticeable…Offensive line coach John Hevesy shares offensive coordinator duties with wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales. The split title among the position coaches puts much of the play-calling onus on Dan Mullen, but Hevesy was incredibly visible—at least for an OL coach—during today’s scrimmage. While Mullen stayed in the middle of the field, Hevesy took that sideline spot that was relaying plays to the quarterbacks and talking over calls before the huddle…Frankie Hammond was on hand to watch his younger brother, receiver Josh Hammond. The latter showed off on one play, pulling in a swatted pass from Trask to step through the defense for a nice touchdown run.