Friday’s scrimmage at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium featured swampy conditions, subpar quarterback play and some terrific runs by an extremely talented running back core. Below are some offensive observations from the 11-on-11 scrimmage at The Swamp. All stats are unofficial.
Running Mean
Dameon Pierce and Lamical Perine were the highlights of Friday’s scrimmage and represent the most talented unit of Florida’s offense. Pierce ran for 49 yards on 14 carries (4.1 YPC), adding a 4-yard touchdown run. The true freshman was excellent at getting to the sidelines and using his speed to break away from pursuing defenders. Pierce runs with purpose and anger, something running backs coach Greg Knox has to love. He’s happy to grind his way for extra yards between the tackles and has the wheels to extend plays no matter where he’s running. The Georgia-native should give Perine and Jordan Scarlett a challenge for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.
Speaking of Perine, the junior led all tailbacks in rushing with 95 yards on 14 carries (6.8 YPC), including a beautiful 27-yard run up the middle in which he broke at least four tackles. Perine runs like a veteran, patiently waiting for the right gaps to open. While he didn’t score a touchdown, Perine should be more than happy with his productive day.
Mr. Reliable
Kadarius Toney was limited to 24 yards, but snagged all 6 targets that came his way. The sophomore from Mobile worked in the slot, sifting his way through linebackers, and got some work out wide catching screens. Toney’s route-running has made significant strides this off-season, in large part to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales’ ability to develop players in one-on-one settings. Toney is a versatile option who can be used in multiple facets of the offense. Dan Mullen should have a few Toney tricks up his sleeve this upcoming season.
Franks had a day to Forget
Feleipe Franks finished Friday’s scrimmage with a subpar stat line that looked worse in person. The redshirt sophomore posted 133 yards on 6-of-22 throwing. He threw 3 interceptions, fumbled once and was sacked twice. The one salvageable part of his box score were touchdown passes to Moral Stephens (28 yards) and Trevon Grimes (51 yards). If you take away those two touchdown passes, Franks completed 4 of his 20 attempts, for 54 yards and 3 interceptions. Franks had a 25-yard touchdown run, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. The former Army All-American continues to lock on to his first option, quickly escaping the pocket at the first sign of pressure. If Franks doesn’t make strides this offseason, he may be starting the year on the bench.
The Standout
Of all of Florida’s quarterbacks at Friday’s scrimmage, Kyle Trask stood out. The redshirt sophomore completed 11 of his 19 passes for 176 yards. He tossed three touchdown passes to Josh Hammond (30 yards), C’yontai Lewis (17 yards) and Trevon Grimes (80 yards), along with only one interception. The pick was a poor decision right into the numbers of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but was one of only eight in-completions on the day for Trask. He also added 2 rushes for 17 yards. Besides the interception to Gardner-Johnson, Trask didn’t force bad passes and made generally good decisions. He did a solid job of stepping up in the pocket to avoid pressure, and threw the ball out of bounds when none of his options were open. While it was only one scrimmage, Trask came away from Friday’s event looking like the Gators’ No. 1 option at quarterback, at least for today.
Grimes and Jefferson add extra weapons
Ohio State-transfer Trevon Grimes finished the day as Florida’s leading receiver. The sophomore posted 5 receptions, good for 153 yards, and an 80-yard touchdown catch from Kyle Trask to end the scrimmage. At 6-foot-5, Grimes can out-jump smaller cornerbacks and presents more than enough speed to break down the sideline and create separation.
Van Jefferson had a drop that led to a Franks interception, but ran strong routes and found himself open multiples times on plays that the quarterbacks just couldn’t get him the ball. Jefferson ended the day with 1 catch for 35 yards, but burned the defense on his one reception of the scrimmage. If Jefferson and Grimes can get cleared by the NCAA, they’ll they'll provide two more weapons for Dan Mullen to implement into the offense.
Hammond Showed Flashes
Josh Hammond ended the day with 3 catches, 47 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. One of his 20-yard receptions came from Hammond laying out, diving and securing the football. Florida has plenty of options at wide receiver. Like Hammond, Toney, Jefferson, Grimes and Freddie Swain all add versatility to one of the strongest units on the Gators. Hammond should see plenty of time on the field next season.
Lemons has big play ability
Adarius Lemons only garnered 5 carries, but turned them into 110 yards and a touchdown. The score came on an 85-yard run in which Lemons got to the sideline and outran the entire Gator defense. The sophomore is effective on kick returns and is a nice change-of-pace option in the backfield. How many carries he’ll get in the fall is unknown, but he’s at least earned the chance to see the field for a portion of the game next season. His home-run ability gives him the chance to change whatever game he plays in.
Final "unofficial" stats from today's scrimmage. #Gators @InsideTheGators @UnkSilkk @IanPTV20 pic.twitter.com/eEXmzipEU9— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 30, 2018
Feleipe Franks thoughts on the scrimmage. #Gators @InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/eVxCXerK5d— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 30, 2018
Trask on what he likes about the offense and how happy he is to finally be healthy and playing again. #Gators @InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/FV4UaEcdcL— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 30, 2018