Friday’s scrimmage at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium featured swampy conditions, subpar quarterback play and some terrific runs by an extremely talented running back core. Below are some offensive observations from the 11-on-11 scrimmage at The Swamp. All stats are unofficial.

Running Mean

Dameon Pierce and Lamical Perine were the highlights of Friday’s scrimmage and represent the most talented unit of Florida’s offense. Pierce ran for 49 yards on 14 carries (4.1 YPC), adding a 4-yard touchdown run. The true freshman was excellent at getting to the sidelines and using his speed to break away from pursuing defenders. Pierce runs with purpose and anger, something running backs coach Greg Knox has to love. He’s happy to grind his way for extra yards between the tackles and has the wheels to extend plays no matter where he’s running. The Georgia-native should give Perine and Jordan Scarlett a challenge for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

Speaking of Perine, the junior led all tailbacks in rushing with 95 yards on 14 carries (6.8 YPC), including a beautiful 27-yard run up the middle in which he broke at least four tackles. Perine runs like a veteran, patiently waiting for the right gaps to open. While he didn’t score a touchdown, Perine should be more than happy with his productive day.

Mr. Reliable

Kadarius Toney was limited to 24 yards, but snagged all 6 targets that came his way. The sophomore from Mobile worked in the slot, sifting his way through linebackers, and got some work out wide catching screens. Toney’s route-running has made significant strides this off-season, in large part to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales’ ability to develop players in one-on-one settings. Toney is a versatile option who can be used in multiple facets of the offense. Dan Mullen should have a few Toney tricks up his sleeve this upcoming season.

Franks had a day to Forget

Feleipe Franks finished Friday’s scrimmage with a subpar stat line that looked worse in person. The redshirt sophomore posted 133 yards on 6-of-22 throwing. He threw 3 interceptions, fumbled once and was sacked twice. The one salvageable part of his box score were touchdown passes to Moral Stephens (28 yards) and Trevon Grimes (51 yards). If you take away those two touchdown passes, Franks completed 4 of his 20 attempts, for 54 yards and 3 interceptions. Franks had a 25-yard touchdown run, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. The former Army All-American continues to lock on to his first option, quickly escaping the pocket at the first sign of pressure. If Franks doesn’t make strides this offseason, he may be starting the year on the bench.