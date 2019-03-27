GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor is going to be in Nashville, TN next month for the NFL draft. He is most likely going to be a first round pick and could hear his name called as high as the top-ten. But he was never supposed to be here.

“It’s a blessing,” Taylor said of his journey from high school to now following his pro day. “Coming from where I’m from not a lot of people get to do this or have this opportunity, so it’s a blessing for me and my family and everybody back home.”

The former three-start prospect out of Cocoa had to put in extra work just to earn an offer from UF. Taylor weighed 384 pounds in high school and struggled to make it through workouts and practices.

Following a camp at Florida then offensive line coach Mike Summers told him he needed to lose weight if he wanted to improve his stock and make into a program like the Florida’s. So, he committed himself, lost 50 pounds his senior year and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I had my weight loss in high school, and then I got to college and just wanted to better myself as a player,” Taylor said. “I went every single day, in the film room, on the field, in the weight room, nutrition, as well. So it paid off for me.”

Taylor started 12 of 13 games as a freshman, earning freshman All-America honors from ESPN, FWAA and Pro Football Focus and was selected to the freshman All-SEC team.

He continued to start for the Gators at right tackle through his junior season this past year that saw the offensive line only give up 18 total sacks on its way to a 10-3 record culminating in a defeat of Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

Through it all Taylor was consistent and continued to push himself through whatever was thrown his way as a three-year starter.

“Well, playing in the SEC I had 35 career starts playing against some of the best competition in the country every single Saturday,” Taylor said of how his time at Florida helped him. “So I feel like that definitely prepared me for the next level.”

Following the Gators victory over the Wolverines in Atlanta Taylor declared for the NFL draft and was positive he made the right choice.

“I didn’t have any second thoughts,” Taylor said. “I went into the draft with a lot of confidence in myself and just pretty much I knew I was going work hard and had to work hard to get where I’m at now, so I didn’t have any second thoughts.”

Taylor worked out today at Florida’s pro day in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 teams following an impressive performance at the NFL combine.

He has become the talk of the town for the Gators as he has skyrocketed up draft boards following his performance in Indianapolis and once again there is one simple answer to how he was able to continue to impress.

“I’ve just been working hard,” Taylor said. “Went into EXOS in Pensacola, Florida, trained hard every single day, and pretty much it paid off. I’ve just been working hard every day since I left Florida, I guess it’s paying off for me.”

Specifically, Taylor really wanted to dial into his technique in preparation for the draft and worked with coach Bob Palcic who helped coach legendary Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

Now the Gator O-lineman is focusing on the off-field side of things through meetings with NFL teams and has five meetings set up.

“I think the first one is Buffalo,” Taylor said. “Jacksonville, Atlanta, I’m trying to think … there’s a few more.”

The former 384-pound lineman from Cocoa now weighs 314 pounds as he prepares for the draft and has even developed a six-pack from his training and it his growth and development has really impressed.

“Does Jacksonville have the No. 1 pick? Because that’s where he needs to go,” teammate CeCe Jefferson said of his teammate. “That’s a grown man, dude. That’s a grown man. That’s the only guy I’ve almost broke my wrist with when I punched. His chest is like steel.

“How much does he weigh? 315 pounds? Did you see him with his shirt off? He’s got a 12-pack, man. Come on, now. This guy was made in a lab. But a hard working guy, coachable. You’re never going to have to worry about off the field issues. He’s always gonna be on time, gonna be accountable.

“He’s a great leader, man. He’s not the rah-rah guy, but he’s going to lead by example. He does everything right and he works hard every day, man. I enjoyed playing with him instead of playing against him, because he would’ve gave me a hard time.”

When it’s all said and done Taylor will be most likely taken in the first round of the draft, and his now former head coach says he is an example his current players need to pay attention to.

“I think for a lot of the younger players it shows that if you buy in and you work your tail off you have an opportunity to go live your dreams, which is to be an NFL player,” Dan Mullen said. “And if you’ve watched him, he’s a guy that’s worked to put himself in that position.”