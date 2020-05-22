FSU commit has things to ponder following virtual visit with the Gators
Although he is committed to Florida State, three-star offensive lineman Jake Slaughter continues to keep the door cracked open in his recruitment and recently took part in a virtual visit with the Florida Gators as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news