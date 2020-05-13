OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

With Adrein Strickland now on board after serving up a commitment roughly 24 hours ago, Florida's 2021 class increased its haul to 13 and now features a trio of offensive linemen, but the end is nowhere near for the SEC program.

Not only is the early signing period still roughly seven months away, but the Gators are also in hot pursuit of several additional bodies in the trenches. A flurry of offers have been handed out in recent weeks, with some of those recipients now gearing up for a virtual visit as well.