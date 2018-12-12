After this weekend, the Florida Gators will not be able to have face-to-face communication with targets and commits for just over three weeks due to the dead period.

Once Jan. 11 comes, however, Florida’s staff will get the opportunity to resume house visits and host recruits on campus. Although it is a month away, that day is shaping up to be the start of another crucial recruiting weekend for the Gators.

As GT’s Corey Bender previously reported, four-star prospects Jaren Handy and Mark-Antony Richards are set to be on campus for official visits on Jan. 11.

Joining those two will be Rivals250 prospect, Quashon Fuller, a Florida State commit who has been a priority for the Gators during this cycle.