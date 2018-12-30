FSU commit Travis Jay secures official visit date with the Gators
Practice No. 1 at Under Armour All-American week is finally upon us, and over a handful of Florida's top targets are lacing up the cleats for the festivities in Orlando, including Travis Jay, the 26th-ranked cornerback.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Jay, a product of Greenville (Fla.) Madison, has been teamed up with Florida State's recruiting class since mid-March.
"It feels amazing," Jay told reporters at Saturday's media day. "First time being here and it's a great feeling. I want to meet some of the same players and get to know them and see guys that are on my level."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news