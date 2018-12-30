Practice No. 1 at Under Armour All-American week is finally upon us, and over a handful of Florida's top targets are lacing up the cleats for the festivities in Orlando, including Travis Jay, the 26th-ranked cornerback.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Jay, a product of Greenville (Fla.) Madison, has been teamed up with Florida State's recruiting class since mid-March.

"It feels amazing," Jay told reporters at Saturday's media day. "First time being here and it's a great feeling. I want to meet some of the same players and get to know them and see guys that are on my level."