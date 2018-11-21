GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Another difficult task looms for the Florida Gators offensive line this Saturday in Tallahassee.

After having had run the gauntlet of SEC pass rushers, Florida State’s Brian Burns may pose the most difficult challenge yet.

“He might be the best pass-rusher we’ve seen all year,” head coach Dan Mullen said. “He’s got length, he’s got speed, he’s got size, can come off the edge, causes all kinds of problems for you. I don’t know that we’ve faced a pass-rusher like that this year.”

The stats that Burns has put up this season have been gaudy. He’s registered 10 sacks in 11 games. To add to those numbers, he’s picked up 15.5 tackles for losses and forced three fumbles.

Burns is the catalyst that drives the Seminoles defense. Those 10 sacks make up over a third of the total team sacks for FSU. He’s had three games this season where he’s recorded multiple sacks as well.

Needless to say, he strikes fear in the hearts of opposing offensive lineman and quarterbacks.

“He’s an athletic-type basketball player, like a basketball player playing football,” running back Lamical Perine said. “He’s very talented. He’s a guy when you watch film, he stands out. We’ve just got to have an eye on him at all times.”

Perine, along with Jordan Scarlett and Damien Pierce, will be relied on greatly to pick up Burns in the passing games. Their assistance to the offensive line will be crucial to keep number 99 off Feleipe Franks.

“Coach Knox said he’s a Jadeveon Clowney type guy,” Perine said. “You have to chip him every time you see him. He’s an impact player in their defense.”

So far this season, the Gator offensive line has been solid. The unit has only allowed 10 sacks and have limited the hits on Franks.

What may be most important though is the Gators ability to run block. Despite its struggles, FSU only allows 135 rushing yards a game. While Florida enters the contest with a potent ground game that averages over 202 yards a game, they’ll face a tall-task against the ‘Noles.

“We just have to do our jobs,” offensive line coach John Hevesy said. “We have to get off the ball. We have to make contact. You know they have some pressures in moving around a bunch. So, for us, it’s just keeping our feet, keeping our base, covering them up, and we have great backs, we need to give them a little hole to get going and get to that second level.”

Burns and the FSU front seven did a solid job neutralizing Boston College’s, A.J. Dillion led attack, limiting them to 125 yards on 49 attempts, only 2.5 yards a carry.

The triple-threat of Perine, Scarlett and Pierce, though, will be a difficult train to stop for Florida State. The three have combined for 1,660 yards on the season and the rotation has proven to be effective.

“They’re very quick, very fast, just like our defense,” Perine said. “Just got to be more disciplined than they are. I feel like that’s going to separate and we’re going to see who’s going to win.”







