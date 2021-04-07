GatorsTerritory - Furman transfer Noah Gurley is narrowing in on a decision

When Furman junior Noah Gurley put his name in the transfer portal, a lot of coaches acted quickly. Last season, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8-percent from the field and knocking down 1.5 threes per game. “I like to get into the paint to score," Gurley said. "I can pass to open teammates as well as take an open three, make an open three. I play defense, I play hard. I don’t think I play like any one player, I try to take different aspects from different players, like Paul George, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and put it to my game.” Gurley announced his final eight schools and that he will be committing on Sunday, April 11. ***** MORE: Charles Bediako chooses Alabama | Four-star Julian Phillips keeping his options open 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I like that they play in the open court with a lot of open space. They play fast and with a lot of energy.” Florida: “I’m very familiar with head coach Mike White’s program. Him and Furman head coach Bob Richey are good friends.” San Diego State: “They have built a winning a winning culture and I feel I would fit well into their system. Also, they’re out West.” Alabama: “I’ve played against them twice while at Furman, so I have a familiarity with them and their program.” Duke: “The opportunity to play for coach Mike Krzyzewski and to learn from him would be incredible.” Tennessee: “I fit in well with their player types, the guys they’ve had. I like the energy their crowd brings in their arena.” Marquette: “My godmother lives in Milwaukee, and I have been a huge fan of new head coach Shaka Smart for a while.” Miami: “I mean, it’s “The U.” Also, the opportunity to play for a coach like Jim Larranaga.”

GURLEY ON HIS DECISION