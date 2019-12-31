GatorsTerritory has been spending much of the week scouting and gathering intel from Under Armour All-America week in Orlando, and had the opportunity to attend Tuesday's Future 50 Media Day as well.

Nearly four-dozen of the nation's elite juniors are in town for Thursday's combine, with several of those prospects heavily considering Florida in their recruitment.

Top targets such as Mario Williams, Bryce Langston, Terrence Lewis and Markevious Brown spoke to GT about their significant interest in UF, while a Rivals100 running back said he spoke with running backs coach Greg Knox right just prior to jumping on the plane to the Sunshine State.

