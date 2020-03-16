OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! The Gators were about 24 hours away from their series opener against the Georgia before being notified that the season was being put on hold. The SEC announced they were suspending all regular season games until April 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The NCAA then decided to cancel the 2020 College World Series, which stunned the college baseball world. With that said, below is what Florida signees and commits had to say about the suspension of the NCAA baseball season.

2020 Perfect Game All-American & Florida signee 3B Coby Mayo

Mayo: “You know I think it’s unfortunate all of this has occurred and I pray for everyone affected. It’s a bad way to go out, especially with the success this team has had, and hopefully over the next few weeks all of this is settled.”

2020 JUCO signee RHP Franco Aleman

Aleman: "Florida’s bullpen is super deep and talented, probably the best pen in the country. Defense was on lock and everyone in the lineup had really good at bats, and just like every great team, they have guys that step up when needed and come through for the team in tough situations.”

2020 Florida signee SS Colby Halter

Halter: “It’s unbelievable that such a big thing like an entire College baseball season can get suspended. I really am at a loss for words, and I think that a lot of people are really just waiting to see what will happen next.”

2020 Florida signee RHP Chase Centala

Centala: “Obviously this is a precautionary. You have to make sure that your team and fans stay healthy. It’s upsetting though since they were on a roll and watching them win was awesome. Hopefully, this passes and everyone is okay and the Gators can get back to what they do best."

2020 Florida signee RHP Blake Purnell

Purnell: “It sucks that everything is being cut short, but it’s all for our health and to make sure we maintain being healthy and have a positive mindset with whatever the outcome is.”

2021 Florida commit SS Jake Fox

Fox: “I really don’t know what to think right now because the same thing could happen to my high school team. It just really sucks, especially for the seniors on the teams who have worked so hard their whole careers. We don’t know what the future holds, but we do know who holds the future and that’s our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

2023 Florida commit SS Cade Kurland