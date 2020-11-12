Lucas Krull and Dante Lang saw the writing on the wall in 2019.

Sophomore sensation Kyle Pitts had emerged as a star in Florida’s offense, while their roles diminished. After making six catches for 75 yards in 2018, Krull caught just three passes for 33 yards last year and transferred to Pitt.

Lang appeared in all 13 games as a reserve, but did not record any stats and switched to defensive end during the offseason. Another backup tight end, Kemore Gamble, also made no receptions last year after hauling in seven for 58 yards in 2018.

But unlike Krull and Lang, Gamble stayed put at the position despite the production of Pitts.

“You see Kyle Pitts and you know this guy is a special talent,” UF coach Dan Mullen said. “[Gamble] could sit there and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this guy in front of me, I’m not playing.’ But he saw that and said, ‘I’m going to continue to prepare for when my moment was called.’ And when his number was called, he was ready to go in.”

Known mainly as a special teams player and a blocking tight end when lined up on offense, Gamble's duty as pass catcher has been minimal for the Gators this season (two catches for 25 yards) before last weekend’s game against Georgia.

That changed drastically during the second quarter when Pitts was forced to leave the game after taking a vicious hit from Georgia safety Lewis Cine on a crossing route over the middle of the field.

“When Kyle went down, I said a quick prayer for him,” Gamble said. “Coach Brewster told me it’s my time to shine, and I had to do it for Kyle and step up.”

Two plays later, Trask found a wide open Gamble streaking down the left sideline. He made the catch and trotted into the end zone for his first-career touchdown to the Gators their first advantage of the game.