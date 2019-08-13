GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It is almost game time.

Florida will kick off its season against in-state rival Miami in just 11 days. The Gators beat Florid State to end their regular season in 2018, and Dan Mullen's side would love to start the 2019 season with another win over an in-state foe.

"Everybody thinks they run Florida," said tight end Dante Lang. "It’s big for us. We can actually show that we run Florida.”

“There’s going to be a lot of trash talking," said tight end Kemore Gamble. "We might get heated up in the pregame."

The trash talking on social media between the fans has been intense, however, both teams are doing their fair share of talking.

Florida has a few South Florida natives on their roster and they are hearing quite a few things from their former high school teammates.

"They call mostly every day. Mostly every day," Gamble told reporters on Tuesday. "I’m guessing they’re scared of us."

Mark Pope, Dee Wiggins and DJ Scaife all played with Gamble at Miami Southridge. However, he has faced several others on the Hurricanes roster during his high school career as well.

"I think Gilbert (Frierson) called me yesterday saying, ‘12 days,’" Gamble said. "Every day he calls me to tell me that, that the game is getting closer."

Gamble is not the only one with several ties with the program down south.

Trevon Grimes, who played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas, is facing his old teammate in receiver Mike Harley next week. The two receivers have a bit of a friendly rivalry between them.

"I've talked to him four or five weeks ago, but now that the game is closer, I can't give him those calls no more," laughed Grimes. "I might find them in pregame, give them a little glare. Show them that we are coming out and we mean business."

Coaches and players generally play off the significance of one game, however, the Gators understand the bigger picture. This game not only allows the side to get the leg up on the season but it also allows them to take down one more in-state foe.

"It means a lot. Just showing we're the best in the state, best in the country, going out there dominating," Grimes said. "There's going to be a lot of family and friends. We've just got to go out there and put on a show, so it's a very big game for a lot of people on the team."

"We’re the only game that’s on that night," Gamble said. "It’s a big-time game, ESPN, it will be playing everywhere. We’ve got to come out and show out."

"Words can't even describe how we feel right now," added Grimes. "We're just ready to go out there, show what we can do and have a good season."