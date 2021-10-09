Game Balls: Dameon Pierce racks up three TDs in shutout over Vanderbilt

Following a slow start to the game, the Gators really found their footing in the second half to go home with a victory against Vanderbilt. They received significant contributions from a number of players on the day to lead to a decisive win. Gators Territory gives you four players, two on offense and two on defense, who earned a game ball for their performance during homecoming weekend.

Offensive Standouts

RB Dameon Pierce Pierce continues to run strong every time he touches the ball and has established himself as the Gators' goal-line running back. He didn’t put up impressive numbers in the run game with just 12 yards on seven carries but got into the endzone twice. He also recorded the Gators' most explosive play, catching the ball out of the backfield for the longest reception of his Gator career that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown catch and run. All in all, Pierce accounted for half of UF's touchdowns on the day. RB Nay’Quan Wright Wright was the Gators' leading rusher today with 46 yards on seven carries for an impressive 6.6 yards per carry; however, the most impressive part of his game is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. The Miami native was the Gators' third-leading receiver on the day with just two catches but amassing 57 yards on those opportunities. He constantly flashes receiver-like hands and that was no different this afternoon.

Defensive Standouts