Game Balls: Dameon Pierce racks up three TDs in shutout over Vanderbilt
Following a slow start to the game, the Gators really found their footing in the second half to go home with a victory against Vanderbilt. They received significant contributions from a number of players on the day to lead to a decisive win.
Gators Territory gives you four players, two on offense and two on defense, who earned a game ball for their performance during homecoming weekend.
Offensive Standouts
RB Dameon Pierce
Pierce continues to run strong every time he touches the ball and has established himself as the Gators' goal-line running back.
He didn’t put up impressive numbers in the run game with just 12 yards on seven carries but got into the endzone twice. He also recorded the Gators' most explosive play, catching the ball out of the backfield for the longest reception of his Gator career that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown catch and run.
All in all, Pierce accounted for half of UF's touchdowns on the day.
RB Nay’Quan Wright
Wright was the Gators' leading rusher today with 46 yards on seven carries for an impressive 6.6 yards per carry; however, the most impressive part of his game is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
The Miami native was the Gators' third-leading receiver on the day with just two catches but amassing 57 yards on those opportunities. He constantly flashes receiver-like hands and that was no different this afternoon.
Defensive Standouts
S Rashad Torrence
It’s usually not a good thing when your safety leads the team in tackles, but Torrence was an absolute animal today. He was flying from sideline to sideline, racking up an impressive 15 tackles and was one of the few Gators who was able to consistently get the opposing players to the ground.
Torrence consistently closed fast on ball carriers and pass catchers to hold them to a minimal gain. This was by far the best game of his young Gator career and something he can build on going into next week.
S Trey Dean
Dean, like Torrence, was constantly around the football this afternoon, racking up seven tackles and had his best day in coverage. He was stuck to receivers like glue in the pass game and made several very good plays on the ball throughout the game.
As the game went on, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he would get his hands on a Vanderbilt pass and take it the other way, and he did just that in the third quarter following a couple of pass breakups that looked like they should have been picked off.