GatorsTerritory - Game Balls: Florida vs. Alabama

Although the Gators weren’t able to come out on top in a hard-fought battle against the top-ranked Crimson Tide, they proved to everyone that when they come to play, they are one of the best teams in the country.

Kadarius Toney - Toney continues to impress week in and week out as the Gators most versatile and explosive offensive weapon. The heart and soul of the Florida team, Kadarius continuously found ways to get open and make plays even when Alabama knew he was getting the ball. He is probably one of the hardest people in the country to tackle and the Crimson Tide defense saw that firsthand, catching eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown to go along with two carries for 15 yards. Toney continues to prove he is one of the top playmakers in the country.

Kyle Trask - Trask was under pressure a lot of the night but continued to stand tough in the pocket and make great throws. And even more than that, he started to put the team on his back in the run game. Alabama was emptying the box to stop the Gators' passing attack, and Trask started calling his own number and racked up multiple first downs on crucial drives to get Florida back into the game late in the third. Trask did everything he could to will the Gators to victory, throwing for 408 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, although sacks took away all of his rushing yards.

Kyle Pitts - After missing last week’s loss to LSU, Pitts proved to everyone he is probably the biggest mismatch in the country. Although he had a slow start and was mostly quiet during the first half, Pitts exploded in the second half when Alabama shifted its attention on Kadarius Toney. He was nearly impossible to cover, bringing in seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown but also drawing several pass interference penalties to help the Gators sustain drives and get in the end zone. Pitts is just a freak of nature and showed out in what could very well be his last game in a Gators uniform.