With that being said, jump inside below as GatorsTerritory breaks down the handful of UF players who received a game ball for their performance against the Razorbacks.

There were a whole lot of bright spots following Florida's 63-35 victory over Arkansas on Saturday evening. It's difficult eliminating certain players from this list, but that is certainly a good problem to have if you are Dan Mullen.

QB Kyle Trask

What else is there to say about the Heisman Trophy contender?

Trask completed 23-of-29 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns, resulting in an eye-popping 250.7 quarterback rating in just roughly three quarters played. He broke Tua Tagovailoa’s SEC record for the most touchdown passes through the first six games and is the seventh quarterback in conference history to throw six passing touchdowns multiple times in a career. He's also the first Gators quarterback in school history to throw four-plus passing touchdowns six different times in a season.

The list of career accolades go on and on for the Manvel, Texas native, and considering the remaining opponents on UF's regular season schedule, additional records will likely be broken in the coming weeks.

If Trask's performance against the Razorbacks doesn't elevate him to the top of the Heisman Trophy race, then we need to reevaluate the criteria that comes along with the selection process.

Saturday marked another elite performance for the future first-round draft pick.

WR Trevon Grimes

With Kyle Pitts out of the lineup, I expected Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney to lead the way in the passing game and that ended up being the case, as the duo was targeted seven times a piece en route to 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Dan Mullen prioritized Toney during the first half in hopes of getting him in space, but it was Grimes who recorded 100-plus yards and both of the aforementioned touchdowns. He showed good concentration throughout the evening and did a good job of hanging onto the ball despite taking some solid hits from the Arkansas defense. He recorded a highlight-reel touchdown against the University of Georgia as well.

Grimes, a former five-star prospect, arrived on the collegiate scene with a whole lot of expectations and seems to be finding his groove when needed the most, especially with Pitts out of the lineup.

TE Keon Zipperer

As I noted above, there are a flurry of players who could receive the nod here, but Keon Zipperer is the most deserving following a multi-touchdown performance.

Filling in for the nation's top tight end, Zipperer was targeted three times and came through each time Trask looked in his direction. The sophomore out of Polk County finished the game with three receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns, with a long of 31 yards.

It's extremely difficult filling the shoes of Pitts, a future first-round draft pick, but Zipperer and Kemore Gamble answered the bell over the past two games and will be relied upon against Vanderbilt as well.

Having the likes of Grimes, Toney and Shorter on the field opens things up for the overlooked duo, so it wouldn't surprise me to see either of them repeat their success and find the end zone against the Commodores.