Game Balls: Florida vs. FAU

The Gators racked up a victory in a game that wasn’t exactly what Florida fans were hoping for, but it was a win nonetheless. And there could be some controversy brewing in Gainesville following Saturday night's performance as well. With that being said, Gators Territory awards game balls to the players we thought performed the best on offense, defense and special teams.

OFFENSE

Malik Davis: The Tampa Bay native looked like the freshman version of himself, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in the Gators' opening game. He was UF's second-leading rusher on the night after racking up 104 yards on 14 carries and punching it into the end zone as well. A guy that was more of a threat in the passing game last year looked much improved as a runner and could be Florida’s best back moving forward. He showed good burst, vision and strength running downhill with improved run blocking from the offensive line. Anthony Richardson: I think it’s safe to say there is a QB controversy brewing in Gainesville. When Richardson stepped on the field, the Florida offense just seemed different. He was the Gators' leading rusher on the evening, totaling 160 yards on seven carries that included a 73-yard touchdown run that made everyone else on the field look slow. He also went 3-of-8 passing for 40 yards, but there were a couple drops in there that hurt his completion percentage. After what we saw, I don’t know how he isn’t the guy moving forward, right? Well, I guess we will have to wait until next week to find out. But Anthony made some very special plays that we haven’t seen in college football since the likes of Cam Newton, and that is why he gets a game ball.

DEFENSE

Zachary Carter: After a long offseason of talking about how we thought Carter was primed for a huge season, he came out and proved everybody right in week one. Carter had four tackles that included three sacks and a forced fumble, and more than that, he pressured the QB on a consistent basis all night. I know it’s against FAU, but Carter looked like an All-SEC defensive end. He also showed his versatility by being able to move inside on obvious passing downs and proved pressure up the middle as well. This is just the beginning of what looks to be a very promising season for the senior leader on the defense. Gervon Dexter: Alhough the numbers may not suggest it, Dexter had a solid night after totaling two tackles, a half a sack and hit on the quarterback; however, the biggest stat for him was his two fumble recoveries. When the ball was on the ground, Dexter seemed to be in the right place at the right time. He also did a good job of holding up at the point of attack against the run and pushing the pocket on pass plays. He is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of, but tonight was a nice glimpse into what the future might hold for the talented defensive lineman.

SPECIAL TEAMS