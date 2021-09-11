Game Balls: Florida vs. South Florida

Despite being outscored 10-7 in the second half, the Gators rolled over the University of South Florida by nearly 30 points on Saturday afternoon. Dan Mullen notched his 100th career victory while in Tampa Bay, while Anthony Richardson continues to make a strong case to be UF's starting quarterback; however, while speaking with the media during the post-game press conference, UF's head man said Emory Jones will continue to serve as the starter. A flurry of additional UF players showed out in week two as well. Jump inside below to see which Gators received game balls for their performance.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Anthony Richardson What else is there to say about the redshirt freshman? Richardson entered today's contest as the backup, but what else does Mullen need to see from him? He completed all three of his passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and racked up 115 yards rushing and another score as well. The Gainesville native made a splash in the the season opener as well, accumulating 160 yards rushing and a touchdown while averaging 22.9 yards per carry, so he has been dymanic through two games. While he certainly has limited passing stats, Richardson showcased outstanding arm talent against the Bulls. In the second half, he completed a 36-yard pass to Jacob Copeland while moving laterally with defenders in his face. That was the most impressive throw of the day. The redshirt freshman shows great touch downfield but is truly a dual-threat who can dissect defenses with both his arm and legs. If the decision was up to me, Richardson would be the starter going forward. Wide Receiver Jacob Copeland UF fans had been hoping for a breakout performance from Copeland for quite some time, and were certainly awarded on Saturday afternoon. Copeland, a junior from Pensacola, finished today's contest with five receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns were delivered by Richardson as well. He did a great job of getting behind the defense and showed good concentration once it was time to step up and play his part. These are the type out of outings UF fans envisioned when Copeland signed with the Gators as an All-American. Hopefully he can carry this momentum into the highly-anticipated matchup against Alabama because the passing game will certainly be needed if the Gators want to come out on top against the No. 1 team in the country. If UF wants to click on all cylinders offensively, they are going to need Copeland in a major way.

DEFENSE