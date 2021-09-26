Game Balls: Which UF players produced statement performances vs. Tennessee?

Saturday night in the Swamp started off slow for the Gators in a game that was very close at the half but ended in a decisive victory over Tennessee by the score of 38-14. Florida had several players make key contributions, but Gators Territory selected two players on offense and two on defense to award game balls for their performance.

Offensive Game Balls

Quarterback Emory Jones Jones has had some struggles to start out the season, throwing an interception in each of the first three contests, but that wasn’t the case tonight. He had the best game of his career by far, completing 21 of his 27 passes for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 144 yards on 15 carries and made really good decisions as the game went on. No quarterback is going to play a perfect game, but he was much more decisive tonight than we have seen him all year, leading two important touchdown drives in the third quarter to extend the Gators' lead and never look back. Running Back Malik Davis Davis is someone I never imagined would have the impact he has had on the team this year, and that continued Saturday night against the Vols. On the ground, Davis ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown that put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter. He also caught the ball twice for 14 yards and another score. Davis has been an essential part of the Gators' offense this season and continues to do a great job of finding ways to make plays in both the running game and the passing game. That was no different tonight.

Defensive Game Balls