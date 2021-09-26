Game Balls: Which UF players produced statement performances vs. Tennessee?
Saturday night in the Swamp started off slow for the Gators in a game that was very close at the half but ended in a decisive victory over Tennessee by the score of 38-14.
Florida had several players make key contributions, but Gators Territory selected two players on offense and two on defense to award game balls for their performance.
Offensive Game Balls
Quarterback Emory Jones
Jones has had some struggles to start out the season, throwing an interception in each of the first three contests, but that wasn’t the case tonight. He had the best game of his career by far, completing 21 of his 27 passes for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 144 yards on 15 carries and made really good decisions as the game went on.
No quarterback is going to play a perfect game, but he was much more decisive tonight than we have seen him all year, leading two important touchdown drives in the third quarter to extend the Gators' lead and never look back.
Running Back Malik Davis
Davis is someone I never imagined would have the impact he has had on the team this year, and that continued Saturday night against the Vols.
On the ground, Davis ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown that put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter. He also caught the ball twice for 14 yards and another score. Davis has been an essential part of the Gators' offense this season and continues to do a great job of finding ways to make plays in both the running game and the passing game. That was no different tonight.
Defensive Game Balls
Safety Trey Dean
Dean is a player who has been a leader in the secondary and seems to have found his true position at safety. He was flying around the field all night and was solid in coverage as well, officially recording just one pass breakup but also affecting many other balls thrown his way.
Trey led the Gators with 11 tackles on the evening, including one and a half for loss that included a play where he came downhill extremely fast in run support to tackle the running back behind the line. The safeties have struggled at times in coverage, including tonight on the Vols' 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but Dean seemed to cover well for the most part when he was on the field.
BUCK Brenton Cox
Cox was coming off what many believe to be his best performance as a Gator against Alabama and continued that tonight.
The Georgia transfer seemed to live in the Tennessee backfield all night. Although he did not record a sack on the evening, Cox had two and a half tackles for loss to go along with his four total tackles. But more than that, he made the quarterback's night extremely hard all evening by applying pressure.