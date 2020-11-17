GatorsTerritory - Game Notes: Orange vs. Blue Scrimmage

GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

The Gators played their second game under the lights in their brand new stadium on Tuesday. However, this game meant a little more as this game was being broadcasted on the SEC Network+.

It’s the first time McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark has been broadcasted for the fans watch.

It was a good night for the baseball program, as they had a very competitive scrimmage that resulted in a 5-0 victory for the Blue Squad. The starting pitchers of the game were Tommy Mace (Blue) and Jack Leftwich (Orange).

The Gators' pitching staff continued to impress as their projected weekend rotation had a big night, which included high velocities and strikeouts. Florida even had some of their freshmen play well in the game, as some of them are competing for starting jobs.

Mace only threw two innings just like every other pitcher but he looked dominant. He didn’t allow any hits or runs but did walk one and struck out three. Leftwich had a solid outing but did allow one run to come across. Sophomore second baseman Cory Acton smoked a double into left center field to score freshman Wyatt Langford, who led off the inning with a single.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Scott was locked in as he pitched well in his outing. Scott only had one strikeout on the night, but he did a very good job of locating his pitches and forcing weak contact.

In the bottom of the fourth, Langford led off with a double to right center that rolled all the way to the wall. Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan was very high on the Trenton product. O’Sullivan told the SEC Network+ broadcasters that Langford is leading the team in hitting in the fall.

Jordan Butler also doubled, but Langford had to hold on second and couldn’t score, leaving two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Acton would deliver with a line drive up the middle to score Langford and make it 2-0. Butler would come across to score on a RBI groundout by Jud Fabian,

Freshman left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco came into the game at the top of the fifth and immediately got in trouble by giving up a leadoff double to freshman shortstop Josh Rivera. Barco was able to regroup and get out without allowing Rivera to score.

Relief pitcher Nick Pogue had two strong innings in the scrimmage and O’Sullivan also mentioned to the broadcasters that he has looked really good in the fall and is having great bullpens. Pogue looked great with two strikeouts and the only gave up an infield single by Acton.

Former FIU pitcher and JUCO transfer, Franco Aleman, came in relief for Barco and got himself in a jam. First baseman Kendrick Calilao ripped a double down the left field line and quickly advanced to third on a Rivera groundout. Aleman was able to keep Calilao from scoring as he struck out Mac Guscette and got Cal Greenfield to ground into a fielder’s choice.

The Orange squad's chance of scoring Aleman was failed due to two base running mistakes. Tucker Talbott led the top of the eighth with a single into center but got picked off at first.

Freshman Colby Halter would later single into right. Aleman then got into more trouble as he walked Kris Armstrong, which put the tying run at the plate with Kirby McMullen at the plate. Aleman was saved by his centerfield, as Jud Fabian made a diving catch to prevent a hit and the runners from advancing. Halter would then get picked off at third trying to steal, which ended the inning.

The next two relievers were great as Brandon Sproat showed his high velocity and mixed in his slider to get swings and misses. If Sproat can have the type of control he had Tuesday night, he’s going to be one of the best bullpen arms in the country.

Freshman Timmy Manning also looked great in his two innings of work. Manning was sitting 88-90 mph while topping out at 92 mph. However, it was his curveball that got all the love. Heading into the 2020 MLB Draft, Manning had one of the best curveballs in the draft and it definitely looked like an elite curveball in Tuesday’s scrimmage.

Ben Specht would throw for the Orange squad in the ninth and 10th inning but had a rough ninth. The first batter he faced was Jud Fabian, and Fabian welcomed him in the scrimmage with a moonshot home run to left field.

Specht would later walk Jacob Young and Young would immediately find his way to third thanks to his second stolen base of the night and a balk by Specht. Freshman Sterlin Thompson came in clutch and singled, which allowed Young to score to make it 5-0.

At the end of the night, the 2021 Gators baseball team has tons of talent. Their pitching staff has some of the best pitchers in the country who are also very experienced. They also have one of the deepest bullpens in the country with a lot of power arms.

On offense, the Gators should have a quality lineup with no easy outs from top to bottom. A lot of the true freshmen are competing for starting jobs and Florida fans should expect to see some of the freshmen get a lot of playing time in the 2021 season.

This is one of the best and most experienced teams Kevin O’Sullivan has had during his time at the University of Florida. This team has the ability to not only make it to Omaha but also make a deep run in the College World Series.

