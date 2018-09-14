GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After seeing its 31-game winning streak against Kentucky snapped last weekend, Florida is looking to bounce back at home against Colorado State.

The Rams are not a team to be overlooked. The Gators may be the 19-point favorite, however, CSU is coming to town after overcoming an 18-point deficit against another SEC team, Arkansas.

"Colorado State is a good football team, they beat an SEC team, that definitely lets us know that they have the confidence that they can come in and try and do it again," Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond said "So we definitely have to be on our toes and we definitely have to put in the work this week and treat it like it’s an SEC game or any other game, because every game is going to be big for us this year and I think the biggest thing for us is our progression and how we attack it this week."

"They’re a team that no matter what, whatever the situation is, they’re not out of it," Florida head coach Dan Mullen added. "They’re right in the middle of it, no matter what the situation is. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys. Against this team, you’ve got to be ready to play four quarters. No matter how the scenario plays out, it’s a four-quarter game against this team. Get ready to go."

The Florida secondary needs to be ready to go this weekend. The Rams boast one of the most prolific passing games in the country -ranking tenth in the country by averaging 369 yards per game.

“They’re good. They got talented wideouts, they have a quarterback that can spin it, their running is solid, their tight end is really athletic. I think they’re a really good team," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "They’ve been in SEC stadiums before. They went to Alabama last year and put 23 points on them. They just beat an SEC West team in Arkansas. So we understand we have a challenge and need to play well.”

CSU quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels enters this game fifth in the nation in passing with 367.3 yards per contest and fourth on completions at 28 per game.

The signal caller's second half performance was one big reason why they were able to mount the comeback against the Razorbacks last weekend (22 of 27 for 291 yards and two touchdowns).

“Those guys are going to throw the ball," said cornerback CJ Henderson. "They’re very well-rounded. We have to come prepared this week.”

Tennessee transfer Preston Williams is the team's top target through the air. He is coming off of a 154-yard, two touchdown performance in the win over Arkansas.

"He’s a great player," said Mullen about Williams. "They move him around to get him in different spots to get him the ball. He has size and speed. He also has the ability to get yards after catch. He’s an excellent talent."

The Gators defense has done a good job against the pass so far, yielding only 77 yards per game. However, Florida has allowed teams to attack them on the ground. The Wildcats averaged 7.4 yards per carry on their way to recording 303 rushing yards and the win last weekend.

The good news for Florida? The Rams have not done a lot of damage on the ground so far this year, averaging 86.3 yards per game. The bad news? With such a prolific passing game, they have not been forced to turn to their running backs as often.

Grantham will have a few more weapons to help stop Colorado State's offense, however. Florida expects linebacker David Reese and defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson to suit up for the game, after missing the first two games due to injury and suspension.

"CeCe knows what’s expected from him," said defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. "Got to go in focused as a leader, step up, take control of the D-line.

"David Reese, he’s our leader, our star linebacker, but other than that we got guys that can play just as good as them. That’s what we’re at Florida for," added Gardner-Johnson.

Florida is not the only side with a defense out to prove something.

The Rams defense did not have quite the start they wanted this year, however, did show some progress last weekend.

“Well coached. One thing you see, and maybe not the size of the defense, but the defensive stuff they do they’re very technically sound, fundamentally sound," said offensive line coach John Hevesy. "They don’t do a lot of stuff but what they do they’re very sound. They’re going to go four quarters... They’re going to fight."

The defense has only recorded one sack this season and has allowed over 30 points a game in their first three match ups. Even in their win against Arkansas, CSU yielded over 400 yards of offense - 299 yards on the ground.

The Gators should be able to move the ball offensively. The key is making sure the Florida defense does not allow Colorado State to make this into a shootout.

WHERE TO WATCH

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

