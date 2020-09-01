The SEC announced a select number of football games Tuesday to be televised by CBS and the ESPN networks, setting kickoff times for four of Florida’s matchups this season.

The Gators’ opener at Ole Miss on Sept. 26 will start at noon on ESPN, as well as their first home game against South Carolina the following week.

UF then hosts LSU on Oct. 17 at 3:30 P.M. on ESPN or ESPN2. The rivalry matchup with Georgia on Nov. 3 also starts at 3:30 and will be televised by CBS.

The Gators will have a bye week before the UGA game and on Dec. 12. All 14 league teams will play a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.