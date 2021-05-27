Game times announced for FAU, USF

The Florida Gators will kick off the 2021 football season under the lights in primetime.

Thursday the Southeastern Conference announced the television selections for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season. Florida will open the campaign on Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. This will be the fourth meeting between FAU and Florida. The Gators have a 3-0 record over the Owls with Florida winning their last meeting 20-14 in 2014.

The following week the Gators will travel to Tampa to take on the USF Bulls with a noon kickoff on ABC. This will be the second time in school history the Gators have played USF, winning the only contest in 2010 by a score of 38-14.

Earlier this week CBS announced that it would air two of Florida's games. The Gators' SEC opener against Alabama will air as the CBS SEC Game of the Week and the annual meeting with Georgia will stay at its normal 3:30 slot on CBS.