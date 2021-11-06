Gamecocks dominate Gators on the ground in blowout victory

For the second time this season, the Gators entered an SEC road game as heavy favorites against one of the worst rushing offenses in the conference.

And just as they did against LSU, UF’s defensive line cracked and crumbled against the previously impotent South Carolina rushing attack.

The Gamecocks rushed for well over 200 yards on the Gators, which combined with the breakout performance of FCS transfer Jason Brown, powered USC to a dominant 40-17 victory.

Florida’s loss dropped the Gators to 4-5 on the season and marked the first time UF has been outgained in 2021.

Florida’s offensive approach on Saturday marked a significant departure from the ground and pound style Gator nation has become accustomed to this season. UF threw on each of its first ten plays a scrimmage, most notably a 52-yard pitch and catch which advanced the Gators into the red zone.

Jones linked up with a wide open Xzavier Henderson to cap off Florida’s first scoring drive, and Chris Howard replaced the error-prone Jace Christmann on the PAT to give the Gators an early 7-3 lead.

However, behind the impressive elusiveness and accuracy of Brown and the gaping holes forged by USC’s offensive line, the Gamecocks scored at will Saturday evening, posting zero turnovers or punts in the first half.

Untidy tackling plagued the Gators defense all evening, which freed ZaQuandre Wright on a 54-yard run on the following possession. Ultimately, Juju McDowell plunged into the endzone from two yards out, restoring the Gamecock advantage at 10-7.

Mullen’s big-hitting, air-raid approach paid dividends again, as Jones found Marcus Burke streaking over the middle for a 61-yard grab. The Gators capped off the drive to tie the game at 10, but this move marked the last threat Florida’s offense would pose in the first half, as the Gators punted on their next two possessions before a costly late-half turnover.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks continued to carve up the Gator defense with little resistance, leading three straight drives of 60+ yards to take a 23-10 lead. And as Emory Jones tried to scramble out of a heavy pass rush and bring the Gators within one possession he was stripped from behind by Aaron Sterling, which was turned into six points by the USC defense.

Very little changed in the second half for the stagnant Gator offense, scoring just seven points and failing to involve its previously elite running back corps. Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis combined for just 56 yards on 12 carries, and NayQuan Wright finished the afternoon with negative yards.

South Carolina kicker Parker White knocked through a 39-yard field goal, and USC capitalized on a short field after a Florida turnover to bring the final score to 40–17.

The Gators will return home for the first time in over a month next Saturday against FCS Samford. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will broadcast on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.