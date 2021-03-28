GatorsTerritory - Gamecocks finish sweep of Florida

Nobody will be happier to get out of Columbia, South Carolina than Jud Fabin and the Florida Gators.

For the first time since 2006, the Gators were swept by the Gamecocks and now the unanimous preseason No. 1 is left looking for answers 24 games into the season.

Hunter Barco took the mound looking to get the Gators at least one win. He was trying to give Florida its first quality start of the weekend. Barco retired the side on 13 pitches in the first inning and the Gators used a Sterlin Thompson home run to right field to take a 1-0 lead in the second.

With a steady 17 mile an hour wind on Sunday afternoon, the second inning became a home run derby. Wes Clarke opened up the bottom of the second with his nation-leading 13th home run of the season and Ocala native Andrew Eyster went back-to-back to give the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead. Colin Burgess lifted a ball into the jet stream for another home run. None of the three balls had an exit velocity in triple digits but you don't adjust the scorebook for wind. Brady Allen hit South Carolina's fourth home run in the top of the third inning, as Barco stood on the mound, mouth agape in disbelief.

Kirby McMullen launched a two-run home run to get Florida back in the mix, making the score 4-3.

Barco kept the Gamecocks from crossing the plate in the fourth and fifth innings before being lifted in favor of Ben Specht. The third-year sophomore, who got the loss on Friday night, didn't have an afternoon to write home about, giving up a two-run double and a two-run home run in his first inning of work. Those runs proved to be the difference in the game, with the Gators falling 8-5.