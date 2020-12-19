“Obviously they’ve got talent at every position all over the field. Not a lot of weaknesses in any aspect of their game. Obviously they can put up a lot of points offensively. They can do it through the running game, they can do it through the short passing game with getting the ball to their athletes in space, letting them go make big plays, or they can do it with shots deep down the field. They do a great job protecting the quarterback and let him take those deep shots down the field. Defensively solid upfront at the linebacker level and on the back end. Just great athletes all the way around. There's a reason they're the No. 1 team in the country. You see it on film, how they play, how they execute.” - Head Coach Dan Mullen

"I would fit this one in with LSU last year for sure. I think they're one of the most dynamic offenses that I've had the opportunity to face. I think there's a lot of things that make them very productive. They can win games a lot of different ways. They can win it running, they can win it throwing it, they can kind of take the air out of the game and shrink the game when they have a two-possession lead, they can get explosive plays. The thing that sticks out is, one, they have very talented players at every position. Those players are well-coached. They have a very sound scheme. And they have a head coach that is really going to make sure they really have an attention to detail and stay grounded, in the sense of no game is too big or too small, you kind of go through the season. So as you go through the season you have this calm about you that you continue to play the next play. You continue to play the next game, whether you won or lost. When you do that you have a tendency to continue to ascend and move forward with your play, and that's really what you see with these guys. If you watch from Week 1 until now, they continue to get better with their play. They've had to adjust relative to injuries, they've done that, and they've been able to get good players in because of injuries and continue to still roll. So they're a very dynamic offense in what they do and we know it's a challenge, so we understand that it's going to take all 11 guys on the field doing their job for us to have success." - DC Todd Grantham