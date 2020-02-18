The Florida Gators (16-9, 8-4) will welcome the 16-9 (4-8 SEC) Arkansas Razorbacks to the newly dedicated Billy Donovan Court on Tuesday.

The Gators are fresh off of an 84-66 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday and are heading into this game with improved confidence and chemistry.

The Razorbacks, who have lost their last four games, will be hungry for a long-awaited SEC win.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Arkansas.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Gator Sports Network

Arkansas Players to Watch

#15 – G Mason Jones – Jr. 6’5, 200

Stats: 33.5 min., 20.8 pts. (43 FG%, 32.7 3PT%, 82.7 FT%), 6 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.7 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

#1 – G Isaiah Joe– Jr. 6’5, 180

Stats: 36 min., 16 pts. (36 FG%, 34 3PT%, 82.5 FT%), 4.3 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.6 stl.

Notable: Second best 3PT%, second most points.

What They’re Saying

“They’ve got really good versatility defensively. They can switch a lot of different spots. I think their frontcourt guys are as quick and fast as any frontcourt in our league. Good speed and quickness and length in the backcourt. They extend, they pressure you.” – Head Coach Mike White

“We are moving the ball to go along with the Florida offense. We are trying to get everybody the ball. We move it all around a lot. We score off of it. We see it at practice and we try to carry it over in the game.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

“A fast team. They play fast. A good defensive team. I remember playing Nevada last year, kinda the same as them. A lot of ISOs, so that’s what we’re kind of looking at on the scouting report right now.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard

Projections

ESPN: Florida -7, O/U 138.5, Florida with a 76.6% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -7, O/U 138.5

Florida Season Stats