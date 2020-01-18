Fresh off of their first loss of the season to an unranked Alabama team, the fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers are traveling to Gainesville on Saturday to take on the Florida Gators.

The Tigers will be the toughest opponent the Gators have seen this season, but a win could be a huge step for this Florida team. Coming off of a huge win over Ole Miss on Tuesday, the Gators are hungry for another SEC win. Both teams are sitting at 3-1 in conference play -with each of their losses coming to a team with a not-so-hot record.

Florida will have to play a full forty minutes if they want to get this win. Fortunately for the Gators, they’ll have home-court advantage as they try to take down the top SEC team.

Florida, however, could be without starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, as the sophomore has missed two practices this week after testing positive for the flu.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with No. 4 Auburn on Saturday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip-off: 1:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1/90.1

ONLINE

XM Radio: Home 388/Away 191

Auburn Players to Note

#10 – G Samir Doughty – Sr. 6’4, 195

Stats: 31.6 min., 15.1 pts. (42 FG%, 32.6 3PT%, 73.9 FT%), 3.8 reb., 2.7 ast., 1.4 stl.

Notable: Leads the team in points, averages most minutes.

#50 – C Austin Wiley – Sr. 6’11, 260

Stats: 19.9 min., 10.7 pts. (56.5 FG%, 68.4 FT%), 9.4 reb., 0.5 ast., 1.9 blk.

Notable: Leads the team in rebounds, stands at 6’11.

What They’re Saying

“We all have to understand that at this time of year - really from now to finish, really from the first game to finish – you’ve got to take advantage of some of these opportunities. Our guys will be ready; they’ll be ready. I’ll be surprised if we don’t play really, really hard. I think our focus will be on point, but it’s a top-five team. We’re going to have to execute the game plan and make some shots and play with poise and value the basketball and do all those things. It would be nice to have a chance down the stretch versus this guys.” -Head Coach Mike White

“I think it’s a big opportunity for us. I think everybody’s engaged to play a team like that. They’re a pretty veteran team, so we know we have to play with poise the entire game. I think we’re up for the task.” – Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.

“Hopefully Andrew can play but if not, feel like Ques or whoever coach try to start is gonna be ready for the position. We all got good players so we all like expect each other to, the next man to step up; that’s what we preach so I feel like we should be fine either way.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

Projections

ESPN: Auburn +1.5, O/U 140.5, Florida with a 61.8% chance to win





Headlines

Gators could be without Andrew Nembhard against No. 4 Auburn

Florida has a big opportunity against Auburn

Florida Season Stats



