After ending a three-game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt on the road, the Gators (13-8, 5-3)are back at home to face off with the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Georgia is coming off of a win at home against Texas A&M, their second conference win of the season. The Bulldogs don’t have a great record on the road, 2-5, and have the fourth worst record overall in the SEC, 12-9.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida takes on Georgia on Wednesday night.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 7 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 383

Georgia Players to Note

#5 – G Anthony Edwards – Fr. 6’5, 225

Stats: 31.2 min., 19.3 pts. (40.8 FG%, 31 3PT%, 73 FT%), 5.2 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.3 stl

Notable: Leads team in points and minutes.

#20 – F Rayshaun Hammonds – Jr. 6’9, 235

Stats: 27.2 min., 12.5 pts. (44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT%, 66.7 FT%), 7.6 reb., 1.5 ast., 1 stl

Notable: Leads team in rebounds, second best 3PT percentage.

What They’re Saying

“He's going to take his. He's fantastic. What a talent. One of the best talents that I've ever witnessed in this league at his age. He's tremendous. Everyone is excited about the opportunity to potentially have their turn against a guy who's projected, as we all know, to be very high potentially in the upcoming draft.” – Head Coach Mike White on Anthony Edwards

“We’ve had a lack of defense recently. Our offense has been good, I think we’ve found the answers to it. I think Coach White is trying to mainly focus on defense right now. We just need to get better on that.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

“Every game, no matter if we’re up or down, we say the first four minutes is what, you know, kinda determines what we’re gonna do for the rest of the game.We come out with a lot of energy and focus, and it’ll go well for us.” – Guard Noah Locke

Projections

Odds Shark: Florida – 10, O/U 143

ESPN: Florida with an 89.8% chance to win

Florida Season Stats