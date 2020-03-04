The Florida Gators (18-11, 10-6 SEC) are on the road to Athens for their last away game of the season against Georgia. At their last meeting in early February, the Gators got the 81-75 win.

The Bulldogs are 15-14 (5-11 SEC) but have only lost at home four times this season. That could give them a leg up against a Florida team with a 3-7 road record.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Georgia on Wednesday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 975

Georgia Players to Watch

#5 – G Anthony Edwards – Fr. 6’5, 225

Stats: 32.5 min., 19.8 pts. (41.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT%, 77.4 FT%), 5.4 reb., 2.9 ast., 1.4 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points and steals.

#20 – F Rayshaun Hammonds – Jr. 6’9, 235

Stats: 27.6 min., 12.7 pts. (45.7 FG%, 33.7 3PT%, 65 FT%), 7.2 reb., 1.4 ast., 0.8 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds.

What They’re Saying

“The biggest takeaway from watching that film a bunch the last couple games was they’re so much improved since then. I think we’re a better team since that game, as well, but they’re playing their best basketball of the year, in my opinion.” – Head Coach Mike White

"I feel like they found out their playing style. They're more confident in how they play. It's one of the last games (of the season), so obviously I feel like they're more connected." – Center Jason Jitoboh

“It really shows that we’ve all connected and ready to play, but if we come out in a slow start I feel like everybody really wasn’t on the same page. When we come out on the same page, that’s when we play our best, in the first and second half.” – Guard Noah Locke

Projections

ESPN: Florida -2.5, O/U 143.5, Florida with a 71.5% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -2.5, O/U 143.5

