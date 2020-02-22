Now on a three-game win streak, the Gators are on the road to Lexington to face off with the tenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

This will be the first of two meetings between Florida (17-9, 9-4 SEC) will take on No. 10 Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC).

UK has found its way to the top of the Southeastern Conference, ahead of LSU, Auburn and Florida by two games. The Wildcats are on a five-game win streak, with their last loss against Auburn earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Kentucky on Saturday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 389

Kentucky Players to Watch

#0 – G Ashton Hagans – So. 6’3, 198

Stats: 33.1 min., 12 pts. (41.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT%, 80.5 FT%), 4.1 reb., 6.6 ast., 1.9 stl.

Notable: Leads team in assists and steals.

#5 – G Immanuel Quickley – So. 6’3, 188

Stats: 32.6 min., 15.2 pts. (40.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT%, 91.2 FT%), 4.1 reb., 2 ast., 0.8 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points

What They’re Saying

“Tough place to play, of course. Great environment though, it will be a great college basketball game. Kentucky’s, you know obviously, one of the great programs in college basketball, they’re tough to beat anywhere, especially at home. Our transition defense has got to be much better than it’s been lately. It’s probably our biggest deficiency right now, along with defending without fouling, and that’s where they’re so proficient.” – Head Coach Mike White

“The more we score and the more we can stop the ball earlier, the better chance we’ll have of winning the game. They wanna play full court; they have a lot of athletes in Nick Richards who runs the floor and Ashton Hagans who’s pushing the ball and obviously they’re historic for having wings who love to run. So, if we can slow them down and force them to play in the half court, it puts us in a better position to win.” – Guard Scottie Lewis

“I just feel like it’s going to be a regular game. To me, I thought it was going to be bigger than what it was. I feel like, probably to the freshmen they might think it’s big because like going against Kentucky but last year I was kind of used to, I mean I got used to it when the first game started. I’d say it’s like playing like anywhere else.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

Projections

ESPN: Florida +5, O/U 138.5, Florida with a 32.8% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida +5, O/U 138

