After dismantling a then No. 4 Auburn team, the Florida Gators are heading to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, on Tuesday.

The Tigers have yet to lose a game to an SEC opponent and a win for Florida would tie the two teams in conference play. Although Florida just knocked Auburn down, they’ll be at a disadvantage going into this game, as they struggle to stay on top on the road. Their only road win this season came against South Carolina in early January.

It won’t be an easy fight, but a win could be a chance for this Florida team to prove they’re not done yet.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with LSU on Tuesday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip off: 7 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Radio: TuneIn ONLINE

XM Radio: Home 383/Away 382

LSU Players to Note

#4 – G Skylar Mays – Sr. 6’4, 205

Stats: 34 min., 15.9 pts. (49.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT%, 85.7 FT%), 4.8 reb., 3.1 ast., 2 stl.

Notable: Leads team in minutes, points and steals.

#1 – G Javonte Smart – So. 6’4, 205

Stats: 32.8 min., 11.7 pts. (40.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT%, 81.8 FT%), 3.6 reb., 4.6 ast., 1.3 stl.

Notable: Leads team in assists.

What They’re Saying

“They’re fantastic in a lot of areas. Getting to the foul line; converting free throws at a really high clip; they are arguably the best offensive rebounding team in our league; I think they’re leading our league in offensive efficiency - their 2-point percentage is off the charts. They’ve got guys off the bench that are really good, of course. Their starting five offensively is just terrific, and defensively they’re disruptive, as well. They change defenses, they play really hard. They’re really good.” – Head Coach Mike White

“We have to play a really good defensive game to be able to win over there. Play really fast, they have a lot of guys that know how to score the ball so stopping them will be a big point of emphasis.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard

“I just feel like we have to have a better attitude on the road. Road games are really tough. We just got to come out and be prepared for all the challenges on the court.” – Forward Omar Payne

Projections

Odds Shark: LSU -2.5, O/U 143

ESPN: LSU with a 58.3% chance to win

