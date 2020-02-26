Just over a month ago, the Florida Gators (17-10, 9-5) traveled to Baton Rouge and fell short to the LSU Tigers (19-8, 10-4) 84-82 in a hard-fought game. Now, the Gators have a chance to redeem themselves on their home court.

With LSU and Florida sitting in the third and fourth spots respectively in the Southeastern Conference standings, both will be looking for a win in order to set themselves up in a good position for postseason play.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with LSU on Wednesday night.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 381

LSU Players to Watch

#4 – G Skylar Mays – Sr. 6’4, 205

Stats: 34.3 min., 16.4 pts. (49.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT%, 85.4 FT%), 5 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.9 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points and steals.

#0 – F Darius Days – So. 6’6, 240

Stats: 24.8 min., 12.1 pts. (50.2 FG%, 29.9 3PT%, 79.7 FT%), 7.6 reb., 0.9 ast., 0.6 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds.

What They’re Saying

“Five guys I believe averaging double figures. Last time I checked maybe third ranked offensive efficiency team in the country, maybe top-fiveish offensive rebounding rate, high-level ability to get to the foul line, convert at the foul line at a really high rate. That’s a pretty good combination right there, complemented by one of the best backcourts in the country.” – Head Coach Mike White

“I remember they came out real aggressive and they were just like real aggressive from the jump, so I know that we got to stay calm the whole game and not get rattled because I feel like we got rattled a couple of times the last time we played them.” – Guard Tre Mann

“They’re a really physical team, really good offensive team. It’s going to take a complete 40 minutes to beat a team like that, and I think if we stay together, we give ourselves a good chance in that one too.” – Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Projections

ESPN: Florida -5, O/U 148, Florida with a 68.2% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -5, O/U 148.5

