"Oh, they've got a lot of talent. They put up a lot of points and can score in a hurry offensively. They lost a lot of guys off of that last year's team. And you look, a lot of times you have a team that goes on a championship run like they did last year, they do it with a very veteran group of guys and then all of a sudden, the next year a lot of those veteran guys are gone. But they have a tremendous amount of talent, some playmakers and mismatches on offense, from the running backs, different wideouts that can cause you issues. Defensively, they've got DBs that can cover on the backend and a big, physical group up front. So, when you look at them I think they've had some up-and-down games, and with a young team. They've played a bunch of different quarterbacks this year, so when you're going through all of those different changes and things that are happening, you can see. But they have a couple dominating wins where they came in and blew people out, a couple of games went right down to the wire for them. They've had a couple of games where, I'm sure, it kind of went the wrong way for them with a young team, how they didn't expect it to go, and ended up on the short end of those games. So you see a lot of different things from them as a young team. They're growing, learning, but a dangerous team because they have weapons all over the field." — Head Coach Dan Mullen

“I think the biggest thing is guys are self motivated. This is Florida-LSU. This is a big football game. They have a ton of great players, guys that played against and know each other and want to go perform at a high level. If you have a problem getting up for this game, that’s a you problem. Our guys are looking forward to that challenge and looking forward to that opportunity, and our seniors get to play their last game in the Swamp." — Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson

“They're playing with young guys, we're playing with young guys. If you look at them they have two talented, young quarterbacks but they are young. When you look at the runners, the runners are guys that can get double digits runs, they can make guys miss, they can be functional that way. They've had a couple of skill guys opt out, but when you look at the guys that are playing, they're young and you can see the talent. It's just they're young and continuing to grow and develop, kind of like our young guys. From that standpoint we understand that they have skill, they have speed, they have talent. Really, it's more about us executing to our ability, playing our game and playing to our standard. If we do that, I think we should be fine." — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham