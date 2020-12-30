GatorsTerritory - Gameday Central: How to watch Florida-Oklahoma, Vegas spread, more

The No. 7 Florida Gators are set to take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas, Texas. The two teams are coming into this game with eight wins each and will face off on Wednesday night for Florida’s third consecutive New Year’s six bowl.

"I think they're a team that's a very explosive offense that's won a lot of football games, that puts up a lot of points. So, I think a lot of times that can skew your defense statistically-wise. Teams play you very different when you're playing with a big league. You play differently when you're playing with a big league. From what I've seen from them, they have an excellent defense. I don't know that that's ever really changed since Lincoln [Riley] took over for Bob [Stoops] a couple years ago. I think they've been a team over the last -- going back, the last time we played them in 2008, they were an explosive offense. But they've always played and had a lot of good, talented defensive players that sometimes those -- their offensive style, those stats get skewed a little. - Head Coach Dan Mullen

"They're very active defensively. I think, on the front end, they do a great job of pursuing the football and shedding blocks, not staying blocked long, and making plays in the backfield. And in the secondary, I think particularly at corner, they have great ball skills. They play with great patience. They have great footwork and they make plays on the ball when it's in the air. So definitely a huge challenge for us. You know, our guys are excited for the opportunity to go out there and compete on the big stage.

"I'm excited for the opportunity, my first opportunity, to get to play Oklahoma, another blueblood program that's had a ton of success. Can't say enough things about how coach [Lincoln] Riley runs their program. He's a fantastic coach. They have fantastic players, and we're looking forward to getting out there and going to compete at a really high level." - Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson