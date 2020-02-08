Now on a two-game winning streak, the Gators (14-8, 6-3) travel to Oxford on Saturday to face off with the Ole Miss Rebels. At their last meeting in mid-January, Florida earned the win 71-55, however, Ole Miss was without its top scorer, Breein Tyree. Tyree will play on Saturday.

The Rebels are sitting at 11-11 (2-7 SEC.) on the season and will be hungry for an SEC win at home. Florida has lost three of its last five road games.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Ole Miss:

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 2 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 381

Ole Miss Players to Note

#4 – G Breein Tyree – Sr. 6’2, 195

Stats: 33.7 min., 18.9 pts. (41.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT%, 77.9 FT%), 3.6 reb., 2.8 ast., 1.3 stl.

Notable: Third in the SEC in points per game. Leads team in points.

#2 – G Devontae Shuler – Jr. 6’2, 192

Stats: 33.2 min., 11.3 pts. (40.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT%, 63.4 FT%), 4.6 reb., 3.5 ast., 1.8 stl.

Notable: Leads team in assists and steals.

What They’re Saying

“Breein Tyree is as good a player as there is in the SEC, scoring it off the bounce, catching it, creating it for himself, creating for others. If you gap him a little bit, he can create that space to get a jumper off, really going either way. We’ve got to do a great job of making things difficult for him on the ball and off the ball. Everything has to be contested and we’ll probably have to try different guys on him.” – Head Coach Mike White

“Road wins are hard to come by, no matter who it is. They're a team that we've beat, but they're also gaining one of the best scorers in the country in their starting center, so we know we've got a challenge ahead of us.” – Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.

“He’s gonna be a big factor. Obviously coming into the game, we beat them last time, but he didn’t play, and their big man didn’t play, so totally different game plan for them.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard on Breein Tyree

Projections

ESPN: Florida -3, O/U 137, Florida with a 67.6% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -3, O/U 137

Season Stats