In Florida’s (18-10, 10-5 SEC) second to last road game of the year, the Gators travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on the Volunteers. Tennessee is sitting in the middle of the Southeastern Conference with a record of 15-13 (7-8 conf.)

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Tennessee.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 380

Tennessee Players to Watch

#10 – F John Fulkerson – Jr. 6’9, 212

Stats: 29.4 min., 12.8 pts. (60.9 FG%, 0 3PT%, 75.6 FT%), 6 reb., 1.3 ast., 1.1 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds and steals.

#23 – G Jordan Bowden – Sr. 6’5, 193

Stats: 34 min., 13.8 pts. (38.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT%, 82.5 FT%), 4 reb., 2.6 ast., 1 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points.

What They’re Saying

“We’ve gotta get off to a really good start both offensively and defensively. We’ve got to hold our own on the glass, gotta defend without fouling. We’ve had those issues. So, it’s nice last game to not have that issue.” – Head Coach Mike White

“Just been moving the ball and getting everybody touches. Not trying to hold it and take bad shots. Just taking shots that are good for everybody specifically.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard

"Just not overthinking, just go out there and play the game just like it's a normal game." – Guard Ques Glover

Projections

ESPN: Florida -1, O/U 131, Florida with a 52.5% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -1, O/U 131

Florida Season Stats



