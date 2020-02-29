Gameday Central: How to watch Florida-Tennessee, Vegas spread, more
In Florida’s (18-10, 10-5 SEC) second to last road game of the year, the Gators travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on the Volunteers. Tennessee is sitting in the middle of the Southeastern Conference with a record of 15-13 (7-8 conf.)
Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Tennessee.
How to Watch/Listen
Tipoff: 2 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Gators Sports Network
XM Radio: Channel 380
Tennessee Players to Watch
#10 – F John Fulkerson – Jr. 6’9, 212
Stats: 29.4 min., 12.8 pts. (60.9 FG%, 0 3PT%, 75.6 FT%), 6 reb., 1.3 ast., 1.1 stl.
Notable: Leads team in rebounds and steals.
#23 – G Jordan Bowden – Sr. 6’5, 193
Stats: 34 min., 13.8 pts. (38.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT%, 82.5 FT%), 4 reb., 2.6 ast., 1 stl.
Notable: Leads team in points.
What They’re Saying
“We’ve gotta get off to a really good start both offensively and defensively. We’ve got to hold our own on the glass, gotta defend without fouling. We’ve had those issues. So, it’s nice last game to not have that issue.” – Head Coach Mike White
“Just been moving the ball and getting everybody touches. Not trying to hold it and take bad shots. Just taking shots that are good for everybody specifically.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard
"Just not overthinking, just go out there and play the game just like it's a normal game." – Guard Ques Glover
Projections
ESPN: Florida -1, O/U 131, Florida with a 52.5% chance to win
Odds Shark: Florida -1, O/U 131
Related Stories
Ques Glover returns home when the Gators take on the Vols
Florida Season Stats