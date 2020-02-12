After a hard loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, the Gators (14-9, 6-4) are back on the road to take on the 11-11 (5-5 conf.) Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday.

The Aggies are coming off of their own road loss to South Carolina and will be looking for a home SEC win against Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Texas A&M on Wednesday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 8:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 380

Texas A&M Players to Note

#32 – F Josh Nebo – Sr. 6’9, 245

Stats: 27.9 min., 11.4 pts. (67.2 FG%, 0 3PT%, 64.7 FT%), 6.6 reb., 0.6 ast., 0.2 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points, rebounds and blocks.

#11 – G Wendell Mitchell – Sr. 6’3, 183

Stats: 25.9 min., 8.6 pts. (27.4 FG%, 25 3PT%, 73.7 FT%), 2.6 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.3 stl.

Notable: Leads team in steals.

What They’re Saying

“I think this A&M program, right now at least, extends more, pressures more. They are very athletic. They play really hard, Billy’s team did too of course, but I think their ability to turn you over and block shots on the interior, being more disruptive. I think that’s the biggest change from how these teams were playing from last year to this year.” – Head Coach Mike White

“Their center (Josh) Nebo is really good at blocking shots so our coaches are telling us to drive and attack him. Give him shot fakes and get him in foul trouble early.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

"They’re holding teams to like 50 or 60 points a game. They’re doing pretty well. They stay connected. It’s pretty unorthodox the way they play, and I think that gives some teams trouble.” - Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Projections

ESPN: Florida with a 74.9% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -5.5, O/U 126.5

Florida Season Stats