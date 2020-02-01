Now on a three-game losing streak, the Gators (12-8, 4-3) will travel to Nashville, on Saturday, to take on the 8-12 (0-7 Conf.) Vanderbilt Commodores.

Florida will be looking for its second road win of the season against the team sitting at the bottom of the SEC. The Gators' only road win of the year came against South Carolina early in January. Vanderbilt has not won a game since December.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 8:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Gator Sports Network

ONLINE

XM Radio: Channel 374

Vanderbilt Players to note

#0 – G Saben Lee – Jr. 6’2, 183

Stats: 31.2 min., 16.2 pts. (48.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT%, 74.3 FT%), 3.2 reb., 4.6 ast., 1.5 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points, assists and steals.

#1 – F Dylan Disu– Fr. 6’9, 220

Stats: 27.2 min., 6.7 pts. (33.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT%, 56.7 FT%), 5.9 reb., 1 ast., 1.2 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds and blocks.

What They’re Saying

“Winning at Vandy is very, very difficult, I know firsthand. They're coming off arguably their best performance. They're playing their best basketball of the year, in my opinion." – Head Coach Mike White

“We’re in the right place right now. We’re trying to mentally get that consistency back and I feel like we’re going to make a big jump.” – Guard Noah Locke

“My teammates are ready. They’re good guys and they wanna win and I think we’re a brotherhood and I think when we say that, we mean it. I trust them, they trust me, we trust our coaching staff and we trust our preparation.” – Guard Scottie Lewis

Projections

ESPN: Florida – 11.5, O/U 140.5, Florida with an 83.4% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida – 11.5, O/U 140.5

Related Stories

White addresses outside noise, criticism

White: 'I've never had a team that defended this poorly'

Florida Season Stats