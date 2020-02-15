After Florida's 61-55 win over Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10 SEC) just two weeks ago, the two teams are set to face off again on Saturday - this time in Gainesville. Since that last game, the Commodores beat LSU, but fell short to both Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Florida (15-9, 7-4 SEC) is fresh off of a road win over Texas A&M and will be looking to secure another SEC win. With their confidence higher than ever, the Commodores will be out to prove something against the Gators.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tipoff: 8 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 84

Vanderbilt Players to Note

#0 – G Saben Lee – Jr. 6’2, 183

Stats: 32.2 min., 17 pts. (47.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT%, 74.8 FT%), 3.2 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.6 stl.

Notable: Leads team in assists and steals.

#1 – F Dylan Disu – Fr. 6’9, 220

Stats: 27 min., 6.9 pts. (33.7 FG%, 29 3PT%, 54.5FT%), 5.8 reb., 1 ast., 1 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds and blocks.

What They’re Saying

“When we were prepping for them last time we just had a fear. You hate to use the word, but just being honest. Man, if they get it going making jump shots, because they've had a bunch of quality looks and they're unique defensively. They make you play a little differently defensively.” – Head Coach Mike White

“We've been trying to get back to moving the ball a lot and I feel like we just got to play as a team, move the ball not let the ball stick to move. I feel like we have enough scoring guys on the team to where it's like, if we get the best shots we should be able to make the shots." – Guard Noah Locke

“Their confidence level is just through the roof right now. You know they’ve been up 10 on LSU, Kentucky and other games that they’ve played. The fact that they can be up on a team like that and kinda sustain that for a little while shows that they can play against anyone, that they can compete. We played really well defensively against them in the first I’d say like 15 minutes of the game before. We need to play a whole 40 this time. So we are excited to play against them. They’re going to be way more competitive than they were before just cause their confidence level is at an all-time high.” – Guard Scottie Lewis

Projections

ESPN: Florida -14.5, O/U 141.5, Florida with a 93.9% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -14.5, O/U 141.5

