Gameday Central: How to watch, stream, listen to Florida vs FSU

Florida will honor 27 seniors on Saturday, with the Senior Day ceremony beginning at 11:50 p.m. before kickoff. Greg Knox is serving as interim head coach for the contest. It is Knox's second time serving as an interim head coach. He has a 1-0 record.

The Florida Gators will run out of the tunnel one last time in 2021 as they play host to in-state rival Florida State with a bowl game on the line.

Twenty-seven Florida football players will take part in Senior Day festivities prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as presentations will begin at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Florida and FSU match up for the 65th time in the 35th all-time meeting between the two teams in Gainesville.

The all-time series dates back to 1958 with the Gators owning a 36-26-2 lead and active two-game winning streak.

Both teams have enjoyed significant winning streaks in the series in recent memory. Florida claimed six-straight over FSU from 2004-09, while the Seminoles won five-straight vs. the Gators from 2013-17.

During UF’s two-game streak, the Gators have outscored the Seminoles by 50 points (81-31). Florida was ranked inside the AP top-15 in each of those games (No. 13 in 2018, No. 8 in 2019) while FSU was unranked in both. (UF out-gained FSU, 1,003 yards to 509 in those two games (+494, +247 PPG). Passing: 644-335 | Rushing: 359-208)

Florida has totaled 450-plus yards and 250-plus passing yards in two-straight games vs. FSU.

Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as Florida’s interim head coach vs. FSU. As a veteran of 20-plus seasons in the SEC including four at Florida, Knox previously served as interim coach at Mississippi State in 2017, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-27 win over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Across 13 meetings dating back to 2007, only one game in the UF-FSU series has been decided by single-digit points (FSU 24, Florida 19 - Nov. 29, 2014). Each of the last five games in the series has been won by 16-or-more points.

The Gators rank second in the FBS with 5.7 rushing yards per carry.

Florida is one of three teams in the FBS (Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina) averaging over 480 YPG and 215 rushing YPG.

UF ranks 11th in the FBS with 480.4 scrimmage YPG and 17th in the FBS with 215.4 rush YPG.

» The Gators rank third in the SEC in total scrimmage YPG and rushing YPG. » UF ranks eighth in the Power Five in scrimmage YPG and ninth in the Power Five in rushing YPG.

Florida’s 2,369 rush yards is its most through 11 games since 2009 (2,529) and third-most since 1990.

» UF’s 5.7 rush YPC is on pace to rank third in school history, while its 215.4 rush YPG is on track to rank 10th all-time.

Florida’s 5,284 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through 11 games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign -- while the team’s mark of 480.4 YPG is on pace to rank fifth in program history.

UF’s 215.4 rush YPG represents an increase of 84.1 rush YPG from last year’s mark of 131.3 YPG.

The Florida offensive line has surrendered just 11 sacks all year, which is tied for the eighth fewest in the FBS and second in the SEC -- earning the UF OL a spot on the Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll for the first time ever.

Florida has scored in 421-consecutive games dating back to 1988 -- an NCAA record and 55 games longer than any than any other college football team in the history of the sport.

Florida boasts a 349-111-13 (.752) all-time record at The Swamp, holding the second-highest home winning per- centage in the nation since 1990 with a 168-32 (.840) record. » The Gators have outscored opponents, 7,579 to 3,183 in those 200 games inside The Swamp, putting the aver- age outcome at 37.9 to 15.9 (22.0 points).