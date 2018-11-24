TALLAHASSEE, FL. – If you ask Gators nickel back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saturday’s matchup with archrival Florida State was over before it began.

"Opening kickoff,” Gardner-Johnson said of when he knew they were going to be victorious. “Man, if you come out talking before you even make a play, your mind not into it.

“I think going into the game, don't feed into the bullcrap. Don't feed into all that unnecessary stuff that's not going to win us the game. Just keep your poise. Everybody in this room know I'm a jawer, but I didn't get no personal fouls today. I didn't get none of that. I was staying in, playing within my defense.

“You see I only gave up one catch today and locked everything down. My team did the rest. Linebackers played great. D-line played amazing. D-line took advantage of something that they felt was the strong point of our team, and that was going after their O-line.

“That's what we did. There was times in the game if you watch, their O-line was going at each other."

Everyone knows Gardner-Johnson likes to talk.

In the win over the Noles, he earned it: the Florida junior only allowed two catches.

The trash talking is simply part of his game, and he laid it on thick against the Seminoles.

At one point FSU only had ten players out on the field and was called for the penalty, and Gardner-Johnson let them know.

To him it wasn’t just about losing yardage. It showed the Seminoles weren’t prepared the way the Gators were.

"I was just teasing them,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I'm like, 'How y'all think y'all can come beat us, but y'all not prepared? You can't be prepared with 10 guys. You've got to be prepared with all 11 guys.'

“Only reason I'm talking right now is because it's an emotional win for us. We knew a lot of players on their team, they knew a lot of us. Going into the game, we were like, 'Man, it's going to be a battle.'

“Then once we put our foot on their throats we were like, 'This game's over with.' We just had to keep fighting. Made it seem like it was a close game, but it really wasn't no close game."

As is the case with all rivalries, the trash talk goes back and forth between the teams. The Gators were focused on this game, but not the way the Seminoles were. Each team was playing for something completely different.

"We knew it was going to happen,” Gardner-Johnson said of the talk between players. “They was talking all week. It started on Instagram, but like I said, we're not worried.

“We were playing for something bigger. They were playing to become a bowl team. We're playing to become a New Year's Six team. We're playing to be a Top 10 team in the country.

“That's why we came out here with a chip on our shoulder to go out there and do what we have to do, execute on all cylinders and go play ball."

The Gators overwhelmed the Seminoles in Doak Campbell stadium Saturday afternoon, but when you look at these two teams, they should be about evenly matched.

However, one major quality was the difference in this 41-14 victory for Florida.

“We knew they were the most undisciplined team in America, so we were just going to take advantage of every little opportunity we had,” Gardner-Johnson said.