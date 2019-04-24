News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 08:46:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Gator Bait : Kentucky post spring round up

Qqbpfqxif89dxcqktsyo
(USA Today Sports)
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Gators Territory continues its look ahead to the 2019 season with a glimpse at Kentucky football. The Wildcats held their spring game two weeks ago but there are still many question left unanswered...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}