Gators Territory continues its look ahead to the 2019 season with a glimpse at the Volunteers. After finishing 5-7 a year ago, Tennessee wants to improve under Jeremy Pruitt in his second season in Knoxville.

The Volunteers held their spring game two weeks ago on April 13, looking to answer some questions and see what else they need to continue working on. Strides were made in certain areas, but there are still some concerns heading into the rest of the offseason.

Replacing the Defensive Line

The number one question for the Vols this offseason has been how do they replace three key senior starters along the defensive line from last season? Through practice the coaches have searched for replacements.

Veteran d-line coach Tracy Rocker liked the progress of his group throughout spring practices, but one guy in particular stood out among the crowded unit.

“I think the guy that’s stood out most to me in group that I felt like got better to me was probably Matt Butler,” Rocker said on April 10. “He’s older, he’s been here, and I just think he’s done some things that have surprisingly, every day of trying to do it consistently.”

Butler, a rising junior only has 17 career tackles to his name, but turned heads this spring at a position that desperately needs guys to step up.

Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon, who is still in question of being eligible this upcoming season, and Kingston Harris are expected to be the other two to help fill in for the loss of the seniors, but overall this group is very inexperienced and still has a ways to go before the beginning of their season.

“I think it’s going to have to be a group effort,” Rocker said. “I did not like the part that we had to lean on those three seniors (so much) all last year, but we did, and you was hoping that the other guys and a couple guys did come along as we went along.

“Everybody’s going to have to participate, at every position here.”

Offensive Line progression

Last season the most troublesome spot for Tennessee was the offensive line, and based on this spring there was still plenty left to be desired from this group.

The unit gave up four sacks on quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the spring game and could potentially start two freshman tackles this upcoming season.

New offensive coordinator Jim Chaney certainly has his hands full trying to manage this offense and put together a solid group.

Like Florida, the Vols line has progressed throughout spring practices, but some of the same issues from a year ago continued to plague this group in the spring game and head coach Jeremy Pruitt knows they cannot continue to make the same mistakes.

“I think we’ve really got to shore up our offensive line up front,” Pruitt said after their spring game. “We need to play with a little lower pad level.

“We’ve got to be able to run the football to have success in this league, and we’ve got to play with a little better body language.

“We’ve got some guys who didn’t participate today, we’ve got some guys that are coming in, so we’ve got to create a lot of competition up front. We need to improve in that area.”

Nothing, outside of a poor QB, hinders an offense more than a weak offensive line. And for a team like Tennessee with weapons at receiver and running back the line has a lot on its shoulders trying to make sure their QB doesn’t end up on his back.

Trey Smith is still sidelined indefinitely, so guys like transfer Drew Richmond, Brandon Kennedy and Jahmir Johnson will have to anchor the front while guys like five-star tackle and early enrollee Wanya Morris continues to develop.

Guarantano in another new offense

Guarantano enters his redshirt junior season with his fourth offensive coordinator. Learning a new offense every year is the exact opposite of an ideal situation, but Guarantano seems to only enjoy it.

“I think I’ve learned a lot more football,” Guarantano said. “I’ve adapted a lot more. It’s definitely only for the positive.”

Throughout spring, reports have been that Guarantano looks very comfortable in Chaney’s system and Jeremy Pruitt likes what he’s seen from his quarterback.

“I think that Jarrett’s doing a good job learning his role, once again, within another system and another coordinator,” Chaney said of Guarantano.

"I’ll tell you what, what’s interesting to me about college football when you take a kid like him, who’s — what am I, the fourth coordinator, the third or fourth coordinator he’s had — is that how hard it is for them not to get really get calloused and cynical about the game of football and to stay fresh with it and eager to learn and be a sponge.

“It’s not always a bed of roses out there for the quarterback spot. I think Jarrett’s going to have a good season. He’s playing good football right now and he’s fun to be around.”

Having a veteran group of receivers and backs to work with has helped Guarantano tremendously as well. The chemistry between the players despite the change in the system makes it much easier.

“We’ve got a lot of tall, big-bodied receivers, and I’m excited to get to work with them.” Guarantano said. “We have some good running backs, good tight ends, and we just have weapons all around.”

Spring Standouts

LB Shannon Reid – The redshirt senior backer had a very solid Orange and White game, totaling 10 tackles.

DB Jaylen McCollough – For a position that doesn’t have a lot of buzz around it McCoullough drew a lot of attention in the Orange and White game with seven tackles and two interceptions.

WR Jauan Jennings – Fellow redshirt senior Jauan Jennings has been a big playmaker for the Vols for some time and he looks to continue that this season. He finished with five receptions for 57 yards and two scores in the spring game as the Orange beat the White 28-10.