 GatorsTerritory - Gator baseball sets record in the classroom
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 10:37:31 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Gator baseball sets record in the classroom

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Promo: Use Code "VISITS2021" for FREE PREMIUM access until August 10!

The Florida Gators had 22 players named to the Spring 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll — a school record — as announced by the conference office on Thursday morning.

Florida's previous record of most players named to the Spring Academic Honor Roll was in 2008 when 17 baseball players were named to the honor roll. The Gators have had at least 12 players hit the mark for the last six seasons.

Kirby McMullen and Garrett Milchin have been on the Spring Honor Roll in all five years they spent in Gainesville. Additionally, McMullen received a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as a male nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of Year award.

Cal Greenfield and Jack Leftwich each collected their fourth honor, and both graduated from the University of Florida this past spring.

The 2021 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 summer, fall and spring terms. To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must:

1) Have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

2) Be on scholarship, a letter winner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship.

3) Have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution.

4) Have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Florida Gators on Spring Academic Honor Roll 
Student-Athlete Major

Kris Armstrong

Education

Hunter Barco

Economics

Nick Blasucci

Health & Human Performance (Graduate Certificate)

Ryan Cabarcas

Criminology

Kendrick Calilao

Geography

Brock Edge

Food & Resource Economics

Nick Ficarrotta

Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Cal Greenfield

Public Relations

Jack Leftwich

Sociology

David Leuthje

Mathematics

Hunter McMullen

Food & Resource Economics

Kirby McMullen

Health & Human Performance

Garrett Milchin

Sport Management

Hunter Mink

Advertising

Tyler Nesbitt

Sport Management

Nick Pogue

Psychology

Josh Rivera

Family, Youth & Community Services

Christian Scott

Business Adminstration-General Studies

Brandon Sproat

Food & Resource Economics

Tucker Talbott

Public Relations

Trey Van Der Weide

Sport Management

Jacob Young

Marketing
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}