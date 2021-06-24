Gator baseball sets record in the classroom

Promo: Use Code "VISITS2021" for FREE PREMIUM access until August 10!

The Florida Gators had 22 players named to the Spring 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll — a school record — as announced by the conference office on Thursday morning.

Florida's previous record of most players named to the Spring Academic Honor Roll was in 2008 when 17 baseball players were named to the honor roll. The Gators have had at least 12 players hit the mark for the last six seasons.

Kirby McMullen and Garrett Milchin have been on the Spring Honor Roll in all five years they spent in Gainesville. Additionally, McMullen received a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as a male nominee for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of Year award.

Cal Greenfield and Jack Leftwich each collected their fourth honor, and both graduated from the University of Florida this past spring.

The 2021 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 summer, fall and spring terms. To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must:

1) Have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

2) Be on scholarship, a letter winner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship.

3) Have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution.

4) Have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.