Florida's 2021 recruiting class is already holding down the No. 2 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings, and given the amount of uncommitted prospects who view the Gators as a top option, I would be very surprised if this class finished outside the top-10.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory highlights five prospects who are currently trending up for Dan Mullen and the Gators.

Also, this is obviously not a full list and you could make arguments for additional prospects as well, but these are GT's top five in no specific order.