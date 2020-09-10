OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida's 2021 class sits at 24 commits, but that does not mean the program is close to being finished with their recruiting efforts in this cycle. As you can see in our recent piece on the remaining targets for UF, there are still roughly a dozen targets that continue to be on Dan Mullen's staff's radar.

With spots now at a premium, however, we wanted to turn the page to look at next year's cycle and new developments with some of the Gators' junior targets. It's too early to say how many players they will definitively take or the number of prospects they want at each position, but we do know some recruits are very high on Florida at this time.

In the piece below, GatorsTerritory highlights five juniors who are trending toward UF and where things stand with them in their recruitments.