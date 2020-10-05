OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

With two-dozen prospects making up the 2021 class, Dan Mullen's staff has limited spots available and is centering much of their attention on the handful of priority targets remaining on the board.

Additional prospects are hearing from the Gators as well; however, there is no doubt which prospects are sitting atop the SEC's program wish list.

With that being said, jump inside below as I rank Florida's chances with five key targets in the class of 2021.