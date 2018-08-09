One of the biggest question marks for the Florida Gators this offseason is where do the linebackers stand?

In 2017, the group did not live up to expectations. They were out of place, struggled in coverage, and outside of David Reese, the group did not make many tackles.

With new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s arrival the Gators linebackers face a new challenge, learning the 3-4.

In the spring we saw some severe growing pains. The group struggled at times and, we saw linebackers either out of place, missing a coverage assignment, or getting beat.

Following spring ball, the group had an entire summer to dive in and learn this system before fall camp started. It appears it was an offseason well spent for the uni.t

“I’m excited about where we’re at,” linebackers coach Christian Robinson said. “I think in any situation like this you just want to see guys take the plays that you’re installing, give great effort and then coach off it.

“I think that’s the difference in what I’m seeing. In the spring you had a lot of guys who were just trying to figure out how to get lined up and now were kind of flying around a little bit more.”

As with positions across the board, it's a process.

“I think a lot of it had to do with changing some scheme,” Robinson said. “Obviously with coach Grantham’s scheme it’s a little different than the scheme that was here before.

“A lot of their habits whether attacking the ball was a little bit different than what we want now. I think they’re understanding where they fit in the scheme, and trusting it," he added.

“They were kind of freelancing in the spring and now you see guys trusting what they’ve seen all summer on tape, and obviously the things that have changed on defense.”

Coach Grantham’s mantra is to play fast, physical, and aggressive, something that the Gators did not do last year on defense. The scheme in 2017 was a non-blitz, wait-and see approach that tried to beat you with coverage and a strict four-man rush.

That’s not Grantham’s style.

He likes to blitz and throw a lot at an offense to rattle the quarterback, and the transition to that aggressive mentality is something the Gators linebackers are transitioning to.

"I think a lot of it has to do with starting knowing what to do and how to do it and executing, and then it's a mentality of everything you do,” Robinson said.

“Everything you do as a linebacker should be attacking somebody to strike them or attacking somebody to dominate them in coverage.

“So I think everything we do we need to be the aggressors. I think the 'fast, physical, aggressive' is 'Hey, I'm not going to sit back on my heels, we're going to take it to the offense.'"

The addition of Ventrell Miller, after his yearlong suspension in the credit card fraud case, as well as three other redshirt freshman in Nick Smith, James Houston IV and Lacedrick Brunson add to a solid core of David Reese, Rayshad Jackson, Vosean Joseph, Jeremiah Moon, and Kylan Johnson to make this a solid group.

Not to mention the additions of true freshman Andrew Chatfield and David Reese to round out the group.

There is no depth chart yet unfortunately, but Robinson is not concerned about who starts. He is focused on how many guys he can trust to go out on the field. According to the Florida coach, he would like to have five or more in his rotation.

“If I could have the whole room it would be nice, but obviously we've got some young guys still learning,” Robinson said.

“But if you're two-deep, maybe a guy that knows both -- I've got two guys that know both. Kylan and Rashad, they are learning both inside 'backer positions - it makes it easier for me because if somebody goes down plug and play. So I'm excited to see where they go."

The group is not where it wants to be right now, but is has made progress. Trying to do nearly a complete turnaround from what you’ve been taught is a tough task to accomplish.

But after a summer studying the new system and training under new strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, the Gator linebackers are gaining some confidence.

“I think once they made it through coach Savages work outs they started to build more confidence in themselves,” Robinson said.

“They saw that they could make the plays that maybe they weren’t making in the spring and I think the confidence in just feeling comfortable and knowing what to expect, what kind of installment we’re going to have.”

“We kind of progressed in the spring to a point and now we’re getting back to there with the installation. So I think they feel comfortable with what they’ve known and what’s going to be knew from this point.”