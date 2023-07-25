Fukuoka 2023 – Sims Advances to 200m Freestyle Final After Swimming Personal Best Incoming freshman Bella Sims becomes the eighth American woman in history to go under 1:56 in 200m free





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Incoming freshman, Bella Sims, clocked a 1:55.45 in the 200m Freestyle Semifinals Tuesday morning to set a new personal best and advance to the finals. The top-ranked Gator Signee becomes just the eighth American woman in history to go under 1:56.





Sims finished third in her Prelims heat with 1:57.36 Monday night to earn a spot in the Semifinals, where she finished fourth in her heat to earn a spot in the Finals. She is one of three female swimmers under the age of 20 set to compete in the Finals Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET. On the men’s side, Kieran Smith placed seventh in the 200m Free Finals with a 1:46.10. The 2022 graduate finished his World Championship’s appearance with two top-ten finishes in the 200m Free (7th) and 400m Free (9th).





Men’s 800-meter Free Prelims: Bobby Finke, representing USA, made his World Championships debut Monday night, clocking a 7:43.87 to finish second in his heat and advance to the Finals. Alfonso Mestre, representing Venezuela, swam a 7:48.66 to finish third in his heat. Rising junior and representing India, Aryan Nehra, finished with an 8:00.76. Eric Brown, representing Canada, finished closed behind Nehra with an 8:01.41.





Joshua Liendo (Canada) and Alberto Mestre (Venezuela) are set to compete in the Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Prelims tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. Mestre is set to swim in Heat 9, and Liendo in Heat 11.





World Aquatics Championships 2023 continues through July 30th.

Men’s results can be found below.

July 25th, 2023

Finals – Men’s 200m Freestyle

* Kieran Smith (USA): 1:46.10

July 24th, 2023 Semifinals – Men’s 200m Freestyle

* Kieran Smith (USA): 1:45.96

Prelims – Men’s 800m Freestyle

* Eric Brown (Canada): 8:01.41

* Bobby Finke (USA): 7:43.87

* Aryan Nehra (India): 8:00.01

* Alberto Mestre (Venezuela): 7:48.66

July 23rd, 2023 Prelims – Men’s 200m Freestyle

* Kieran Smith (USA): 1:46.38

* Alfonso Mestre (Venezuela): 1:47.36

Women’s results can be found below. July 25th, 2023

Semifinals – Women’s 200m Freestyle

* Bella Sims (USA): 1:55.45

July 24th, 2023 Prelims– Women’s 200m Freestyle

* Bella Sims (USA): 1:57.71

UPCOMING ACTION July 25 – 9:30 p.m. ET

Prelims– Men’s 100m Freestyl

* Amro Al-Wir (Jordan)

* Joshua Liendo (Canada)

July 26 – 7:00 a.m. ET Finals– Men’s 100m Freestyle

Finals– Men’s 800m Freestyle

Finals– Women’s 200m Freestyle

July 26 – 9:30 p.m. ET Prelims– Men’s 200m Breaststroke

* Amro Al-Wir (Jordan)

* Aleksas Savickas (Lithuania)













Gators Welcome Home Enea as Newest Assistant Coach. Florida head coach Tim Walton announced the addition of three-time NFCA All-American Francesca Enea as the newest member to the coaching staff.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Head Coach Tim Walton of the Florida softball program announced that former UF All-American Francesca Enea will join the coaching staff Monday afternoon. Enea's collegiate career at UF included finishing as the SEC's all-time home run leader in addition to setting program career records in home runs, RBI and total bases.





"I am beyond excited to add Francesca to our coaching staff," Walton said. "Francesca is a very talented individual and is going to be such a great addition to our staff. She is such a special person to me and my family and I sincerely look forward to her starting her coaching career here back in Gainesville. I welcome back Francesca, her husband Christian, and their two children Sage and Niko."





Enea, a three-time NFCA All-American, comes back to the program after having spent the past 12 years as an analyst in the sport for broadcasts across the SEC, American, A10, ASUN and Sunbelt conference as well as seven years of NCAA Regional coverage.





"First, I'd like to thank Coach Walton for this opportunity and welcoming me back to Gator Nation," Enea said. "Choosing to play softball at the University of Florida for Coach Walton was one of the best decisions of my life. I look forward to returning and continuing the tradition of winning championships at the best university in the world, while helping our student-athletes achieve their dreams on and off the field."





During her collegiate career with the Gators, Enea not only was tabbed a three-time NFCA All-American, but she was also a two-time All-SEC selection and set the conference career home run record with 61 and finished fourth with 221 RBI from 2007-2010. In addition, during her senior campaign in 2010, she was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist and Senior CLASS Award Top 10 Finalist.





Enea's name can also be found all across the Florida's record book. The talented slugger set the single-season program record for RBI (64), total bases (137) and sacrifice flies (6) during her sophomore year in 2008, while she also tied the single-season record for home runs (17) that same season.





The Woodland Hills, Calif. native went on to establish a new UF single-season home run record the following year in 2009 as she belted 18 on the way to the Gators first ever Women's College World Series championship series appearance, while also breaking her own single-season record for RBI (71) and establishing a new record for slugging percentage (.713). The pair of standout seasons in 2008 and 2009 allowed Enea to vault to the top of a trio of Florida career records as a junior: home runs (41), RBI (157) and SAC flies (11).





During her senior season in 2010, Enea yet again broke the single-season school record for home runs as she crushed 20 en route to the Gators third-straight Women's College World Series appearance. She finished her career wearing the Orange & Blue ranked on UF's career top 10 list in 20 career categories and 25 single-season categories.





Prior to her collegiate career, Enea competed in high school at El Camino Real where she earned all-city, All-West Valley League and all-area honors for all four years. In addition, she competed as a member of the OC Batbusters coached by Gary Haning and Mike Stith. While with the Batbusters, she claimed the 2003 16-U Amateur Softball Association (ASA) National Championship and 2004 18-U ASA Class A National Championship. The team finished third at the 2005 Gold Nationals and went on to win in 2006.





Following her time at UF where she also graduated in 2010 with a degree in Family Youth and Community Science, Enea continued to compete at the highest level in the sport as she played professionally with the USSSA Pride from 2010-2013. Since retiring from professional softball, she worked in marketing and sales for various companies including Easton and Blast Motion.





Francesca Enea Career Accolades & Honors





* NFCA All-American (3x - 2008, 2009 & 2010)

* NFCA All-Southeast Region (3x - 2008, 2009 & 2010)

* All-SEC (2x -2009 & 2010)

* All-SEC Freshman Team (2007)

* Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2008)

* SEC Player of the Week (3x - Feb. 16, 2009, March 2, 2009 & March 8, 2010)

* SEC All-Tournament Team (2008)

* SEC Community Service Team (2009 & 2010)

* SEC Career Records - Home Runs (61 - 1st), RBI (221 - 4th)

* UF Career Records - Home Runs (61 - 1st), RBI (221 - 1st) and Total Bases (431)

* UF Single-Season Records - Home Runs (20 - 2010 - 1st), RBI (70 - 1st - 2009)









Sam Ahrenholz Named 2022-2023 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient. Three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll and 2018 USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual is the 60th Gator awarded a NCAA postgraduate scholarship.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Former Gator Track & Field athlete Sam Ahrenholz is Florida's 60th student-athlete to receive a postgraduate scholarship from the NCAA. Ahrenholz is the sixth Florida Men's Track and Field member to be awarded a NCAA postgraduate scholarship since 1992.





The NCAA's postgraduate scholarship program awards up to 126 scholarships annually and are given to student athletes who excel academically and athletically. The $10,000 scholarships are awarded three times a year, corresponding with each sports season (fall, winter, and spring). During each sports season 21 scholarships are available to men and 21 scholarships are available to women for use in an accredited graduate program.





Ahrenholz, who is currently attending the University of Iowa's medical school, excelled during both his academic and athletic career at Florida. Athletically speaking, the Iowa native placed eighth in both the 1,500m at SEC Outdoor Championships in 2018 and in the mile at SEC Indoor Championships in 2019. From an academic perspective, Ahrenholz was awarded SEC Academic Honor Roll during his sophomore, junior, and senior season. He was also named as a 2018 USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual in 2018.





In addition to his time spent in the classroom and on the track, Ahrenholz was recognized for his community service during his time in Gainesville. In 2019, he was earned the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leader of the Year by accumulating 580 community service hours including projects such as mentoring at schools, volunteering at churches and medical centers, and serving as president for a campus ministry at the University of Florida.





Past Florida Track & Field NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Mike Holloway - 1992

Cory Presnick - 2005

Steve Zieminski - 2005

Brandon Saltmarsh - 2007

Max Lang - 2013

Sam Ahrenholz - 2023













Gators Announce 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida announced the balance of its 2023-24 nonconference men's basketball schedule on Monday, setting the stage for Todd Golden's second season leading the program. The Gators tip off their season on the first possible date of the 2023-24 campaign, hosting Loyola Maryland on Monday, Nov. 6.





The Gators play six power conference opponents during nonconference action - four at neutral sites and one on the road - with the Nov. 17 date vs. Florida State highlighting UF's home slate.





The Gators are competing in several previously-announced marquee events, facing both Virginia (Nov. 10) and Michigan (Dec. 19) in Charlotte, competing in the NIT Tip-Off in Brooklyn (Nov. 22 and 24) and visiting Wake Forest in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge (Nov. 29).





Florida will also play a pair of games around the state, taking on Richmond in Sunrise for the Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 9) and East Carolina in Lakeland (Dec. 14).





Five opponents will mark the first meeting in series history.





Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.





2023-24 Florida Men's Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Date Day Opponent Series

Nov. 6 Monday LOYOLA MARYLAND 0-0

Nov. 10 Friday vs. Virginia (Hall of Fame Series; Charlotte) 2-1

Nov. 14 Tuesday FLORIDA A&M 12-0

Nov. 17 Friday FLORIDA STATE 45-29

Nov. 22 Wednesday Baylor/Pitt/Oregon State (NIT Tip-Off; Brooklyn)

Nov. 24 Friday Baylor/Pitt/Oregon State (NIT Tip-Off; Brooklyn)

Nov. 29 Wednesday at Wake Forest (ACC/SEC Challenge) 7-5

Dec. 5 Tuesday MERRIMACK 0-0

Dec. 9 Saturday vs. Richmond (Orange Bowl Classic; Sunrise, Fla.) 3-2

Dec. 14 Thursday vs. East Carolina (Lakeland) 0-0

Dec. 19 Tuesday vs. Michigan (Jumpman Invitational; Charlotte) 1-3

Dec. 22 Friday GRAMBLING STATE 0-0

Dec. 30 Saturday QUINNIPIAC 0-0





A Summer Dedicated to Growth: Coach Kelly Rae Finley Sets the 2023-24 Tone A word that is frequented by the Gators is "family," and it has held a strong precedent this summer as the team reaches new levels of growth.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - As we approach the final days in July it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore what Coach Kelly Rae Finley and the women's basketball staff have already built for the 2023-24 season. The team has been reunited for several weeks settling into a rigorous summer schedule with a shared mindset revolving around development, communication, and energy. "This summer has been one of growth for our program," Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley comments. "Our student-athletes are invested in doing hard things with focus and joy.





Ultimately, the team has been filling their days in meaningful ways and it has shown in various ways. With the fall approaching, we are excited to show everyone what this group is capable of accomplishing."





A key piece to the Gator's summer success is found in their senior leadership. Among those leaders are power center Shay Kyle, and Redshirt Senior Zippy Broughton. Both have shown up this off-season emphasizing the importance of team bonding and communication.









Kyle commented on the current Florida chemistry, "I feel like the team is a lot closer at this point in the summer than we could've imagined so that definitely has been translating on the court. We're connecting in every way and flow really well together. The energy has been great and the coaches know what they're going to get from us every day."





Over the last few weeks, the Gators have been operating on a rotational schedule that consists of early morning lifts, team yoga, pick-up games, and small group workouts. Every aspect of the summer schedule has strategically pushed the Gators to build on their stamina and confidence in one another. "Our biggest focus this summer has been our on-court communication. We have been really consistent in the energy given in practice and a lot of it has been directed towards being solution-oriented in adverse situations," adds Zippy Broughton.





Aside from the basketball court, the team has been provided several opportunities to connect with one another and the Gainesville community. Most recently the Gators joined forces with the Ronald McDonald House to cook breakfast for those in need, spent time learning different self-defense mechanisms from martial art professionals, and participated in a financial literacy program to increase their individual resources.





The women's basketball team will continue their summer schedule leading up to the fall where they will transition into a heavier workload prior to the 2023-24 season launch. The Gators schedule will be announced in the coming weeks but fans can now claim their 2023-24 tickets.





